Indian propaganda journey l The claim of shooting down to the use of PAF F-16

Imran Khan

Imran Khan

Oct 18, 2007
Mrc said:
Means nothing...abhinandan is also a su 30 pilot
they are mad dogs . we may have 76 f-16 and we may have 500 f-16 active pilots they search all over internet and find some 40-50 pilots images now they have to use one of them what a funny situation .

Axis Of Logic said:
WTF! Isn't he Sq Ldr Numan Ali Khan?
from where else they bring images ? they have to google search and find someone to be used :lol:
 
H

Hassannn85

Mar 24, 2019
F16s were there for cover and within Pak territory.

If we cant even defend with F16s then whats the point of having them?! US can shove them where the sun dont shine.
 
Windjammer

Windjammer

Nov 9, 2009
So Rahul Kanwal from India Today, did you find out which Indian aircraft did the PAF pilot blow out of the sky or your only concern is that he flies an F-16. :lol:
 
The Eagle

The Eagle

Oct 15, 2015
Windjammer said:
So Rahul Kanwal from India Today, did you find out which Indian aircraft did the PAF pilot blow out of the sky or your only concern is that he flies an F-16. :lol:
That will be time to assign him (Rahul Kanwal of India Today) a "Traitor" designation.

However, why whole investigation resembles whatever been discussed here at Forum? At-least we have been helping them with ratings & reclaim lost credibility before anyone else.
 
Khanate

Khanate

Sep 16, 2016
The fact that Indian media is now accepting they lost two jets is a step towards acceptance. Keep grieving your loss.

Rahul Kanwal's Greatest Hit :partay:
 
