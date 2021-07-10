Indian propaganda journalist in Afghanistan.

Danish Siddiqui: Indian photojournalist killed in Afghanistan

Published16 JulyShareIMAGE SOURCEDANISH SIDDIQUI/ TWITTERimage captionDanish Siddiqui was the chief photographer of Reuters in IndiaThe 41-year-old, who was chief photographer for Reuters news agency in India, was on assignment when he died.He was embedded with a convoy of Afghan forces that was ambushed by Taliban militants near a key border post with Pakistan, according to reports.It is unclear how many others died in the attack.Afghanistan's ambassador to India, Farid Mamundzay, said he was deeply disturbed by the news of "the killing of a friend".Based out of Mumbai, Siddiqui worked with Reuters for more than a decade.