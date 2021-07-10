What's new

Indian propaganda journalist in Afghanistan.

M.C. say kaho kay zara Lyari may a'kar news coverage tou kar kay dikhao.

Waha gali-gali kay batchay itnay harami hain kay ees salay ko 'bravery' ka naya matlub sikha-kar wapis bhaij-dai-engay.
 
But Modi murdered this guy .... he was exposing Modi govt ...

Danish Siddiqui: Indian photojournalist killed in Afghanistan
Published16 July
A file photo of Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui.
image captionDanish Siddiqui was the chief photographer of Reuters in India
Pulitzer Prize-winning Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui has been killed in Afghanistan, said the country's ambassador in Delhi.
The 41-year-old, who was chief photographer for Reuters news agency in India, was on assignment when he died.
He was embedded with a convoy of Afghan forces that was ambushed by Taliban militants near a key border post with Pakistan, according to reports.
It is unclear how many others died in the attack.
Afghanistan's ambassador to India, Farid Mamundzay, said he was deeply disturbed by the news of "the killing of a friend".
Based out of Mumbai, Siddiqui worked with Reuters for more than a decade.
 
https://www.facebook.com/100044803771494/posts/369941357842654
You can watch this video on athar kazmi offical Facebook and YouTube channel as well. After watching this I can bet 10 thousands dollars on taliban victory on Kabul regime.man these jokes will cover NATO n usa absence in Afghanistan.
They were so well prepared that one camera man to shoot the journalist and then another camera man to shoot the camera man shooting the journalist.
 
so, lemme see. a comedian makes fun of a journalist who died doing his duty. it was widely covered event by international media but PDF top minds allege the battle was staged (maybe they know better than Taliban who accepted Siddiqui was killed by them). of course they were firing in every direction, since they were ambushed. you get surround by all directions, that's how ambushes work I suppose. and then another Giga mind says Modi too has hand in Taliban battles killing journalists. have some shame.
Are you dumb or what?

Nobody is mocking the dead Indian journalist

The video in OP is mocking another Indian journalist who is shooting an obvious fake and staged battle fooling Indians who watch his TV channel. Check the video in OP before bother commenting
 
Are you dumb or what?

Nobody is mocking the dead Indian journalist

The video in OP is mocking another Indian journalist who is shooting an obvious fake and staged battle fooling Indians who watch his TV channel. Check the video in OP before bother commenting
hmm, that seems right. I apologise for the hasty comments.
 
so, lemme see. a comedian makes fun of a journalist who died doing his duty. it was widely covered event by international media but PDF top minds allege the battle was staged (maybe they know better than Taliban who accepted Siddiqui was killed by them). of course they were firing in every direction, since they were ambushed. you get surround by all directions, that's how ambushes work I suppose. and then another Giga mind says Modi too has hand in Taliban battles killing journalists. have some shame.
He was not journalist. He was spy there. Don’t sell us this idiotic argument. We not stupid as you Indian are..
 
https://www.facebook.com/100044803771494/posts/369941357842654
You can watch this video on athar kazmi offical Facebook and YouTube channel as well. After watching this I can bet 10 thousands dollars on taliban victory on Kabul regime.man these jokes will cover NATO n usa absence in Afghanistan.
the director should be shit canned for not training the afgoon actors properly...abay jahil gadhon, kuch bollywood say hi seekh lay tay! 😑
 
so, lemme see. a comedian makes fun of a journalist who died doing his duty. it was widely covered event by international media but PDF top minds allege the battle was staged (maybe they know better than Taliban who accepted Siddiqui was killed by them). of course they were firing in every direction, since they were ambushed. you get surround by all directions, that's how ambushes work I suppose. and then another Giga mind says Modi too has hand in Taliban battles killing journalists. have some shame.
Indian, if you had an iota of shame, you wouldn't be here, where your kind is not wanted.
 
Pay ANA, ask for shoot and war like situation and there you goo.... Indian journalists on Frontline Afghanistan reporting world exclusive. The issue isn't as what he was thinking while filming such a drama but the real problem is; such drama is widely accepted as proof and appreciated as hard work in India. The indoctrination is taking its toll everywhere.
 
Pay ANA, ask for shoot and war like situation and there you goo.... Indian journalists on Frontline Afghanistan reporting world exclusive. The issue isn't as what he was thinking while filming such a drama but the real problem is; such drama is widely accepted as proof and appreciated as hard work in India. The indoctrination is taking its toll everywhere.
frankly that smiling monkey doesn't even look afghan, he looks like a paajit!
 
