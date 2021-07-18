What's new

Indian Propaganda exclusive: Pakistani fighters, Taliban instructed to target Indian assets in Afghanistan, say sources

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
7,465
21
17,447
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Sources have told India Today that Pakistani intelligence agency ISI has directed its fighters and Taliban to target Indian assets in Afghanistan.
1626629168062.png

Pakistani intelligence agency ISI has directed its fighters and Taliban to target buildings and infrastructure built by India, over the last 20 years, in war-torn Afghanistan.

“A large number of Pakistani fighters have joined the fight inside Afghanistan against the government there and supporting the Taliban. They have entered the arena with instructions to target Indian assets and buildings,” government sources monitoring the ground situation there have told India Today.

The instructions are clear that the first target should be Indian assets in areas that come under the Taliban's control, sources said.

According to estimates, more than 10,000 Pakistani fighters have entered Afghanistan through the porous borders, while several were stationed there for many years -- actively fighting against the US and allied forces.

India has spent over $3 billion in Afghanistan since the Taliban was uprooted from Kabul in 2001. The major symbols of Indian assets include the 218-km road between Delaram and Zaranj, IndiaAfghanistan friendship dam (also known as the Salma Dam) and the Afghan Parliament building which was inaugurated in 2015.

Meanwhile, whether India would be able to maintain its presence in Afghanistan with the return of the Taliban is still not clear. There has been no indication or assurance received from the new radical Islamic establishment in this regard.

The Indian citizens involved in the construction work and maintenance have been asked to move out safely even as other countries are closely monitoring the situation at the Kabul airport -- which is soon likely to be handed over to the Turks by the Americans.

India is left only with two of its institutions in Afghanistan -- the consulate in Mazar-e-Sharif and the embassy in Kabul.

The Kandahar consulate saw the return of Indian citizens and security personnel recently while the ones in Jalalabad and Herat were shut earlier.

www.indiatoday.in

Exclusive: Pakistani fighters, Taliban instructed to target Indian assets in Afghanistan, say sources

Sources have told India Today that Pakistani intelligence agency ISI has directed its fighters and Taliban to target Indian assets in Afghanistan.
www.indiatoday.in www.indiatoday.in
timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Pakistani fighters, Taliban instructed to target India-built assets in Afghanistan | India News - Times of India

India News: NEW DELHI: With the Taliban being joined by Pakistanis in Afghanistan in large numbers, their fighters have been instructed by the Inter-Services Inte.
timesofindia.indiatimes.com timesofindia.indiatimes.com
www.hindustantimes.com

Pakistani fighters, Taliban told to target India-built assets in Afghanistan: Report

As per estimates and inputs, more than 10,000 Pakistanis have entered the war zone in Afghanistan to openly support the Taliban's offensive against the Ashraf Ghani-led Afghanistan government.
www.hindustantimes.com www.hindustantimes.com
www.aninews.in

Pakistani fighters, Taliban instructed to target India-built assets in Afghanistan

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI) With the Taliban being joined by Pakistanis in Afghanistan in large numbers, their fighters have been instructed by the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to target the Indian-built assets in the war-torn country, over the last many years.
www.aninews.in www.aninews.in

The loser nations of India and Afghanistan have directed their media to point fingers at Pakistan on a big scale, to cover their incompetence and military failures. They did this in the past and failed miserably.
 
The Eagle

The Eagle

SENIOR MODERATOR
Oct 15, 2015
21,509
173
40,174
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
#DeepPockets as exposed by EU DisInfoLab already. No place for Indian propaganda here.

Thread locked
But how will we expose them Indian chronicles? Thread unlocked.
By the way, no time for India to cry.
 
Last edited:
khansaheeb

khansaheeb

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 14, 2008
10,781
-2
12,661
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
It will be natural for the Taliban to attack Indian assets as the Indians sided with ANA. Can't blame Pakistan and Taliban won't listen to Pakistan, the Talibs didn't even listen to US and Russians.
 
Nasr

Nasr

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 9, 2018
2,445
1
4,485
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Well even if it is unverified, I hope that Afghan Mujahideen exterminate all foreign military, intelligence, PMC and terrorist groups from Afghan soil. In particular and with extreme prejudice, indians in Afghanistan.

I would like see Afghanistan free from all foreign miscreants and for Afghanistan to have peace with all it's direct neighbors. That trade should be established and start flowing in, out and through Afghanistan.

Enough is enough, it's for Afghans, Pakistanis, Uzbeks, Turkmens, Iranians and Chinese to have peace, flourishing trade and development for the people of the respective nations. In particular, education.
 
Secret Service

Secret Service

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 11, 2011
3,110
-1
2,805
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
I am sure these are fabricated news without any truth in it. Last night, i was astonished to know from an Indian international English channel that Taliban uses Karachi port for drug trade and they have reserve battalions in Baluchistan. Anyway, it is time to turn the tables. What india and its paid men were doing to Pakistan for last 15 years, it is time to return the favor. Hopefully Pakistan will not waste this opportunity.
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
60,408
5
48,874
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Afghan government has by all means requested military assistance from India. In their most darkest hour, India has abandoned them.

The friction between Afghan government and their Indian counterpart has fractured trust and created an information vacuum for India in Afghanistan.

India has to her credit only advocated for peaceful resolution to Afghanistan despite Afghan government tracing sabotage efforts to these forward operating consulates. It must now act in a befitting mature manner and abandon Afghanistan in true sense rather than insisting on sabotage of Afghan peace process.
 
Leviza

Leviza

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 24, 2010
2,937
2
2,635
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Cry baby cry

I heard in another video the major said 3 billions is nothing for us
Lol now why crying?

anyways Pakistan need to keep close eye on every development and act swiftly to safe it’s interests
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom