Indian Propaganda claiming it 'forced China to end Pangong Tso aggression'

NAVDEEP DHALIWAL said: 1. I still don't understand what has China achieved here, so much effort and making India a opponent.

Forcing the political leaders to never Do what modi did with China again.

Even if congress comes no sane leader will publicly show Bro Romance of modi ever with China.

And China even pointed out the deficiencies of IA which generals will use to get some needed uogradation in infra and transport.

1. HumiliationThis was not only with India.....this seems like a well though of strategy to change world order....1. Spread Covid (keeping yourself safe - as you created it).2. Target western economies (their economies don't run on mining, oil etc but manufacturing and service...once there is a lock down, they were expected to be on their knees)3. Since you (China) will continue is manufacturing engine, it will create huge dependency for survival for rest of the world midst of pandemic.4. At same time, be aggressive and bully/maim down your opponents in the extended neighbourhood (India, Taiwan, Vietnam, Malaysia, Japan etc etc). They tried to bully everyone.5. And once China becomes vital for survival for rest of the world, supply your vaccines, get rid of Covid and by then world order would have changed....Alas, Kung fu Panda's dreams did not come true...... Winnie the Poo received humiliation everywhere and China's image took a major dent....now repairs are in full swing...hence the retreat, trade talks with EU, suggesting peace and truce to US new Government, more free trade talks in south China sea etc etc....