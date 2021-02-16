What's new

Indian Propaganda claiming it 'forced China to end Pangong Tso aggression'

The Northern Command of the Indian Army on Tuesday shared pictures of the disengagement process in the south bank of Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh. The pictures and snapshots taken from videos shared by the Indian Army show People's Liberation Army soldiers dismantling camps which were erected across the banks of the lake

China's PLA troops withdraw from Eastern Ladakh

China's PLA troops withdraw from Eastern Ladakh. The army shared pictures of tanks and convoys of light armored vehicles moving with soldiers and equipment towards the rear areas as part of the disengagement process. Large number of Chinese tanks can be seen moving away from the south bank of...
This calls for celebration, no?

Sri Modi ji should throw a huge celebration party in Delhi so that beguile Indians can claim total annihilation of PLA..
 
So it's basically like Dokhlam. It's been a few years. They stopped building the road last time and claimed it was because of bad weather. I guess the weather hasn't improved in the last few years.
This calls for celebration, no?

Sri Modi ji should throw a huge celebration party in Delhi so that beguile Indians can claim total annihilation of PLA..
Annihilation? Hardly. They just packing up and leaving.
 
I still don't understand what has China achieved here, so much effort and making India a opponent.
Forcing the political leaders to never Do what modi did with China again.
Even if congress comes no sane leader will publicly show Bro Romance of modi ever with China.
And China even pointed out the deficiencies of IA which generals will use to get some needed uogradation in infra and transport.
 
1. I still don't understand what has China achieved here, so much effort and making India a opponent.
Forcing the political leaders to never Do what modi did with China again.
Even if congress comes no sane leader will publicly show Bro Romance of modi ever with China.
And China even pointed out the deficiencies of IA which generals will use to get some needed uogradation in infra and transport.
1. Humiliation

This was not only with India.....this seems like a well though of strategy to change world order....

1. Spread Covid (keeping yourself safe - as you created it).
2. Target western economies (their economies don't run on mining, oil etc but manufacturing and service...once there is a lock down, they were expected to be on their knees)
3. Since you (China) will continue is manufacturing engine, it will create huge dependency for survival for rest of the world midst of pandemic.
4. At same time, be aggressive and bully/maim down your opponents in the extended neighbourhood (India, Taiwan, Vietnam, Malaysia, Japan etc etc). They tried to bully everyone.
5. And once China becomes vital for survival for rest of the world, supply your vaccines, get rid of Covid and by then world order would have changed....

Alas, Kung fu Panda's dreams did not come true...... Winnie the Poo received humiliation everywhere and China's image took a major dent....now repairs are in full swing...hence the retreat, trade talks with EU, suggesting peace and truce to US new Government, more free trade talks in south China sea etc etc....
 
Pakistanis had high hope in it.All gone down to gutter
The goal has been achieved. No more bluster about capturing Gilgit Baltistan, stopping the water of rivers flowing into Pakistan, Surgical Strikes etc. etc.

BTW nobody know what India gained or lost due to the disengagement. Most credible Indian sources are saying India has accepted the 1959 line of control as the border so it has basically kow towed to the Chinese.
 
Indians CELEBRATING on losing FINGER 3. lol. China created a buffer zone of no patrol inside India's territory

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1359701844197449731
You can keep believing Shuklas of the world,
truth is considerably different.

I have no intentions of waking up a person pretending to sleep - so, please carry on.
The goal has been achieved. No more bluster about capturing Gilgit Baltistan, stopping the water of rivers flowing into Pakistan, Surgical Strikes etc. etc.

BTW nobody know what India gained or lost due to the disengagement. Most credible Indian sources are saying India has accepted the 1959 line of control as the border so it has basically kow towed to the Chinese.
Don't worry, all of that will happen.
CCP has been kicked back to Beijing & PLA ran away whimpering and scarred for life.
 
