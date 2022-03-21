What's new

Indian Press: Ahead of OIC meet in Pakistan, high-level UAE delegation reaches Srinagar to explore business opportunities

INDIAPOSITIVE

INDIAPOSITIVE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 20, 2014
7,957
-14
8,908
Country
India
Location
India
Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 21 (ANI): Ahead of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meet in Pakistan, a high-level business delegation from the United Arab Emirates landed in Srinagar on Sunday evening to explore business opportunities.

The development is interesting as the OIC summit is scheduled to take place in Pakistan on Monday (March 21). Islamabad has repeatedly raised the Kashmir issue at OIC-an international organisation of a 57-member Islamic nations group, including UAE.

A 40-member strong delegation from the United Arab Emirates has reached the Valley for a three-day (March 20-23) visit, months after Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s Dubai visit.

The Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) is all set to host a delegation of 36 members from the Gulf countries at Srinagar to strengthen ties and look at the investment opportunities in the region.

As part of the four-day programme, Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of UT of J&K along with the Principal Secretary Industries and Commerce and other government officials will be showcasing investment opportunities with a focus on entrepreneurship, tourism and hospitality sector.

The delegation will meet the Lieutenant Governor and top officials of the Jammu and Kashmir government. The visit signifies the successful socio-economic transformation of the Valley under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Emirati investors are keen to capitalise on the enormous investment potential of Jammu and Kashmir and the visit will further boost the confidence of the global investor community.

In January, the Jammu and Kashmir government signed several important MoUs with UAE-based Al Maya Group, MATU Investments LLC, GL Employment Brokerage LLC and Noon, with the aim to boost investment in the union territory.

Addressing the Investors Summit in Dubai, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha had highlighted the strong business scenario in Jammu and Kashmir.

Big business groups from UAE have shown interest in investing in Jammu and Kashmir marking the beginning of a new and comprehensive partnership, the Lt Governor had said.

The delegation includes — Saleh Mohammad Ramadhan Alrafi from UAE, a businessman in the real estate and commercial trading business industry, Mohammad Ali Redha Alhasimi, MD of the Al Hashemi Group, Ahmad Mohd Ramadhan Alrafei, CEO, Roya International, Abdulla Omar Ahmad Ahmad Altayer, Executive Director of AlTayer Group, Salem Abdulaziz Mustafa Abdulla Almazrooqi, Representative of the Rulers Office in Abu Dhabi, Ramesh Kumar Sawarthia, Chairman of Sawarthia Group from Hong Kong and Ayman Abdulrahman S Alhilali, CEO of Alpha Sky from Saudi Arabia.

The 36-member delegation also includes Indian businessmen based in UAE and also a representative of the Rulers Office in Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, the India delegation includes –Kamal Puri, Chairman of Skyline International Group Limited, Manohar Mohanlal Lahori, chairman and CEO of Palmon Group. Tauseef Chaman, top real estate and property developers and contractors in UAE. (ANI)


Ahead of OIC meet in Pakistan, high-level UAE delegation reaches Srinagar to explore business opportunities

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 21 (ANI): Ahead of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meet in Pakistan, a high-level business delegation from the United Arab Emirates landed in Srinagar on Sunday evening to explore business opportunities. The development is interesting as...
theprint.in theprint.in
 
imadul

imadul

FULL MEMBER
Dec 7, 2007
1,760
0
1,986
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
UAE shall regret it soon enough.
World is changing at breakneck speed.
UAE has become allies of zionist jews and polythiests. They are one of them and they are evildoers.
 
R

Rodeoface

BANNED

New Recruit

Mar 13, 2021
23
0
21
Country
Mauritius
Location
Portugal
Bossman said:
A few low level businessmen most of Indian origin does not make a high level delegation to be equated with the OIC conference.
Click to expand...

Just some names I will mention. It would take nearly a whole page to include them all


Top-level officials of these UAE–based companies, which included the Roya International Group, Al–Tayer Group, Intercontinental Dubai, Hanadi Trading Est. Promoter, Al–Hashemi Group, Rawaaj Partner Representative of the Rulers Office in Abu Dhabi, Al Mal Capital etc., on Monday visited Pari Mahal near the Dal lake in Srinagar.


Ayman Abdulrahman S Alhilali, CEO of Alpha Sky from Saudi Arabia, is also participating. This is for the first time an investor from Saudi Arabia has shown interest in J&K.


These investors have billions in market cap. So much for "low level"

But in case as they say "from little acorns the mighty oak is born"

And doubly sweet to see the Saudi's dipping their toes
 
Last edited:
SQ8

SQ8

ADVISORS
Mar 28, 2009
37,265
452
82,237
Country
United States
Location
United States
Rodeoface said:
Just some names I will mention. It would take nearly a whole page to include them all


Top-level officials of these UAE–based companies, which included the Roya International Group, Al–Tayer Group, Intercontinental Dubai, Hanadi Trading Est. Promoter, Al–Hashemi Group, Rawaaj Partner Representative of the Rulers Office in Abu Dhabi, Al Mal Capital etc., on Monday visited Pari Mahal near the Dal lake in Srinagar.


Ayman Abdulrahman S Alhilali, CEO of Alpha Sky from Saudi Arabia, is also participating. This is for the first time an investor from Saudi Arabia has shown interest in J&K.


These investors have billions in market cap. So much for "low level"

But in case as they say "from little acorns the mighty oak is born"

And doubly sweet to see the Saudi's dipping their toes
Click to expand...
Everybody wants to make money from India - I make money from India and want to make more. Doesn’t mean I consider my making money as some allegiance to Indian interests.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

INDIAPOSITIVE
PM Modi Praises UAE For Kashmir Investments
2
Replies
23
Views
680
Salza
Salza
HAIDER
Indian owned Dubai firm to build dry port in Indian-occupied Kashmir
2 3 4 5
Replies
69
Views
3K
Pak Nationalist
Pak Nationalist
INDIAPOSITIVE
FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER Government Opens Land, Housing In kashmir To Every Citizen Of India !!!!!!!
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
129
Views
7K
MisterSyed
MisterSyed
beijingwalker
Road infrastructure across India will be like the US and western Europe in coming years, Union Minister Gadkari promises
Replies
7
Views
895
Dungeness
Dungeness
INDIAPOSITIVE
Another Day in Paradise: Govt plans mega tourism event / ‘Fashion show’ in Kashmir from April 11
Replies
12
Views
553
Chhatrapati
Chhatrapati

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom