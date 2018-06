President house reported protocol violation. No caste angle here, protocol can be even not standing in front of First person. This is repeat of Sabrimala Temple type movement, few planned news planted, then some christian NGO funded by Europe, goes to Supreme court. Produce media reports and our lordships(Sic!) gives control to govt in turn NGO have major say in day to day operation of temple.

Typical bullshit article. Indian MSM try to invent incidents out of nowhere. Some facts below: