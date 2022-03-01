Indian Premier League: IPL's Good & Bads: Players & Staff Officials Started to Pull Out

The IPL
2022 season hasn’t yet begun and players and officials have already started to pull out.
It is generally a trend to see the English players move out of the IPL and hence Jason Roy
too has pulled out. The England Cricket Board pays their players very well. The paycheques at times match the value of the IPL franchises. Jason Roy was the first-choice opener for the Gujarat Titans. Now the team has to look for backup options. Matthew Wade is already present in the Gujarat team and so is Wriddhiman Saha
. But both these batsmen don’t give you the confidence that Jason Roy gave. Here is a look at the possible replacements:
IPL 2021: Complete List Of Players Who Pulled Out
Complete List Of Players Who Pulled Out Of The IPL 2021
Delhi Capitals:
Delhi Capitals will be missing out on one player from the squad as the English all-rounder Chris Woakes recently pulled out of the second leg in UAE. Australia’s Ben Dwarhius has been named as his replacement for the remainder of IPL 2021.
Royal Challengers Bangalore:
Royal Challengers Bangalore have made the most number of replacements to their squad as the likes of Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Daniel Sams and Finn Allen have pulled out of the rest of the tournament. Washington Sundar is injured as well and he is ruled out of the IPL 2021. Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera replaced Adam Zampa and Daniel Sams respectively while George Garton replaced Kane Richardson. Tim David and Akash Deep replaced Finn Allen and Washington Sundar respectively.
Rajasthan Royals:
Rajasthan Royals have made four changes to their squad for the IPL 2021 with their star players pulling out of the IPL 2021. Jofra Archer will be missing out due to his injury for the complete year and his replacement has been announced as Glenn Phillips. South Africa’s Tabraiz Shamsi replaced Andrew Tye who pulled out while Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes stated their unavailability as well. Evin Lewis and Oshane Thomas replaced Buttler and Stokes respectively in the side.
Punjab Kings:
Punjab Kings have made three changes to their squad as their premier fast bowlers Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith pulled out of the tournament. New sensation Nathan Ellis replaced Riley Meredith in the squad while England’s Adil Rashid was named as the replacement for Jhye Richardson. Dawid Malan also pulled out of the tournament recently and South Africa’s Aiden Markram was named as his replacement.
Kolkata Knight Riders:
Kolkata Knight Riders have made just one replacement to their squad with Pat Cummins pulling out of the tournament in the UAE phase. New Zealand’s Tim Southee has been named as his replacement for the remainder of the IPL 2021.
Sunrisers Hyderabad:
Sunrisers Hyderabad has also made one change to their squad with their key batter Jonny Bairstow pulling out of the second phase in UAE. Sherfane Rutherford has been named as his replacement for the rest of the IPL 2021 in UAE.