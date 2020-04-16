Indian Police treat babies like animals

The cops abused him on his Sikh identity, tied him up, tore out his turban, pulled his hair, beat him with lathis—causing grave injuries on his backside and hips—and anally penetrated him with a baton, Resham said. The police also manhandled his sisters, according to the first-information report lodged at the Puranpur Sadar police station. Despite the accusations of grave torture and brutality, the FIR accuses the cops of minor bailable offences.