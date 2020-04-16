What's new

Indian Police treat babies like animals

Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
59,451
2
117,468
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
in fact they treat everyone like animals be it babies or adults . i hate south asian countries police . all of them same animals
 
siegecrossbow

siegecrossbow

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Aug 19, 2010
5,682
5
8,950
Country
China
Location
United States
lonelyman said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1407702220691357700
Click to expand...
Imran Khan said:
in fact they treat everyone like animals be it babies or adults . i hate south asian countries police . all of them same animals
Click to expand...

微博

随时随地发现新鲜事！微博带你欣赏世界上每一个精彩瞬间，了解每一个幕后故事。分享你想表达的，让全世界都能听到你的心声！
m.weibo.cn m.weibo.cn

caravanmagazine.in

UP policeman suspended; accused of illegal custody, brutal torture of former Indian Army soldier

The cops abused him on his Sikh identity, tied him up, tore out his turban, pulled his hair, beat him with lathis—causing grave injuries on his backside and hips—and anally penetrated him with a baton, Resham said.
caravanmagazine.in caravanmagazine.in

The cops abused him on his Sikh identity, tied him up, tore out his turban, pulled his hair, beat him with lathis—causing grave injuries on his backside and hips—and anally penetrated him with a baton, Resham said. The police also manhandled his sisters, according to the first-information report lodged at the Puranpur Sadar police station. Despite the accusations of grave torture and brutality, the FIR accuses the cops of minor bailable offences.
Click to expand...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

xeuss
The Rise of a Hindu Vigilante in the Age of WhatsApp and Modi
Replies
11
Views
1K
Markandeya
M
Path-Finder
Blood and Soil in Narendra Modi’s India
Replies
8
Views
2K
Path-Finder
Path-Finder
scope
Master File of US regime crimes against humanity
Replies
4
Views
1K
Globenim
G
Yankee-stani
Jinnah’s vision in India-Pakistan context
Replies
3
Views
786
Dark-Destroyer
Dark-Destroyer
INDIAPOSITIVE
eternal king Lord Narenderus Damodardas Cyclops Modi
Replies
0
Views
498
INDIAPOSITIVE
INDIAPOSITIVE

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom