Indian police raid Twitter HQ after labelling BPJ content 'manipulated media'
Thread starter
Dalit
Start date
30 minutes ago
Dalit
ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
13,108
-17
23,834
Country
Location
30 minutes ago
#1
Vapour
FULL MEMBER
Jul 2, 2020
843
2
1,113
Country
Location
27 minutes ago
#2
Fascism at play.
Dalit
ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
13,108
-17
23,834
Country
Location
26 minutes ago
#3
I predict full BJP witch hunt against social media giants in the coming months. All the signs are there. The social media giants are becoming more assertive and Modi doesn't approve.
SpaceMan18
FULL MEMBER
Aug 10, 2020
1,596
0
1,085
Country
Location
9 minutes ago
#4
India : WE ARE THE LARGEST DEMOCRACY IN THE WORLD
Indians sure love comedy
Chakar The Great
SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 25, 2018
4,882
0
4,331
Country
Location
3 minutes ago
#5
Whats wrong with Indian state?
