What's new

Indian police raid Twitter HQ after labelling BPJ content 'manipulated media'

Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
13,108
-17
23,834
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
I predict full BJP witch hunt against social media giants in the coming months. All the signs are there. The social media giants are becoming more assertive and Modi doesn't approve.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 2, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom