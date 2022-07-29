What's new

Indian police physically abusing elderly person publicly

Paitoo

Paitoo

FULL MEMBER
Sep 8, 2021
903
4
1,847
Country
India
Location
India
Horrible. Even if he was some pickpocket or trouble maker he could have easily been restrained. This just shows the police are a frustrated lot looking for an opportunity to beat up the weak. I doubt this cop will ever assault a well built criminal harassing a woman on the street.
 
YouGotRouged

YouGotRouged

FULL MEMBER
Nov 15, 2011
1,134
-3
962
Country
Oman
Location
Canada
Humans are a funny lot, life gives problems that we cannot control and we lash out because that's within our control. This I would presume is especially exacerbated in India with poverty, corruption, a poor education system from kindergarten to university, financial burdens caused by having little poop machines running around because birth control is either a luxury or unheard of or frowned upon.

If India decides to bring their education system out of the dark ages,subsidize family planning education and contraceptives, enforce a maximum 2 child policy for some time and most importantly ot all.... outsource governance to an efficient country like Switzerland(just kidding, maybe not, the lives and attutudes of the politicians are in the hands of Indians if they choosse to en masse), India may, just may avoid being the sick man of Asia.
 
T

tman786

FULL MEMBER
May 20, 2019
483
-5
946
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
lastofthepatriots said:
Indians are pussies by nature. They only fight in groups against 1 and bully elderly, women, and kids to show bravado.
Click to expand...
Agree. In all my years, I have yet to meet an Indian sanghi who can stand-up to anyone, even a fiesty girl.

It's one thing I ask my Pakistani friends in the UK if they have the same experience. Not one has told me of a sanghi who could stand-up for himself. All are class 1 chickens.

If you see the communal violence in India you always see a common factor that is, attacking as a gangs and with police protection.

PAKISTANFOREVER said:
The guy is probably an indian Muslim. indians truly are sub-human savages
Click to expand...
Certainly looks like Muslim with the style of beard. Could explain why the sanghi officer was so determined to beat him really bad.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

jamahir
Victims of Hindutvadi terrorism and anti-humanity : An elderly man and a professor
2
Replies
25
Views
861
Nuclear Clown
Nuclear Clown
D
32-year-old man uses online tutorial to make explosives, uses it to kill wife's rapist
Replies
6
Views
279
SecularNationalist
SecularNationalist
Faqirze
Khalistani militants attack police Intelligence Wing HQ in Mohali, Indians accuse Pakistan of involvement
2
Replies
23
Views
990
Wiler87
W
H
Will launch 'battle' against Delhi Police if any action is taken against our activists: VHP
Replies
3
Views
305
jamahir
jamahir
D
Gujarat Police, Supreme Court Criticised for Teesta Setalvad's Arrest
Replies
0
Views
183
Drizzt
D

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom