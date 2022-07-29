Indian police physically abusing elderly person publicly

Humans are a funny lot, life gives problems that we cannot control and we lash out because that's within our control. This I would presume is especially exacerbated in India with poverty, corruption, a poor education system from kindergarten to university, financial burdens caused by having little poop machines running around because birth control is either a luxury or unheard of or frowned upon.



If India decides to bring their education system out of the dark ages,subsidize family planning education and contraceptives, enforce a maximum 2 child policy for some time and most importantly ot all.... outsource governance to an efficient country like Switzerland(just kidding, maybe not, the lives and attutudes of the politicians are in the hands of Indians if they choosse to en masse), India may, just may avoid being the sick man of Asia.