Indian police/gov brutality continues once again against innocent Muslims

They could have gave him a verbal warning without those strikes cuz those strikes look like nothing but those probably hurt like hell and left some serious marks on the boy.

He was alone and was scared, he could have been given a verbal warning and let to run away. Those strikes, he will remember those always and because of that he’ll always be anti police so, police are creating more enemies.

Theses incidents which seem small might just be the trigger for someone to pick up a gun.