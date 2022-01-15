Indian police Gaurd of honor gun salute failed badly funny

Imran Khan
positive note is its sign of peaceful police they don't like violence and gun cultureThis is not the first time. Bihar police has done it multiple times.
They are very brave people , few months ago bihari CM threatened Pakistan that in 15 days we biharis will settle kashmir issue with Pakistan
how its their fault these are WW2 MK-4rifles may be made in 1935 to 1944Some more from the great state.
It’s a pathetic administration plus poor levels of training and morale.how its their fault these are WW2 MK-4rifles may be made in 1935 to 1944
Not a guard of honour to the living but a gun salute to a deceased state leader being given state honours. The deceased politician in question was from the same state and would have been responsible for this sorry state. His after life avatar wouldn’t have felt bad.I'm pretty sure it's guard of honor.
I see tummies and i remember Pakistani police. Divided by border, united by tummiesThis is not the first time. Bihar police has done it multiple times. They are experts in this.
United by alcohol ban as wellI see tummies and i remember Pakistani police. Divided by border, united by tummies
These bans only for the masses and those unwilling to shell out extra cash.United by alcohol ban as well
its just simple these guns need replacement only . all will be ok . or they should buy some 50 new guns for gun salute only . also they lack basic gear and universal look . some wear masks some not some have shirt in some out some wear jersey some not .It’s a pathetic administration plus poor levels of training and morale.
Some of them are supposed to look after these weapons which they obviously don’t seem to do.
Higher ups who are aware but don’t care.
Politicians who love this state.
And a population that chooses based on caste and religion.
All this completes a vicious circle.
You will see many more such videos in the future too.
Someone from a better state would have died once again.