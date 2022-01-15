Indian police Gaurd of honor gun salute failed badly funny

Imran Khan said: how its their fault these are WW2 MK-4rifles may be made in 1935 to 1944 Click to expand...

It’s a pathetic administration plus poor levels of training and morale.Some of them are supposed to look after these weapons which they obviously don’t seem to do.Higher ups who are aware but don’t care.Politicians who love this state.And a population that chooses based on caste and religion.All this completes a vicious circle.You will see many more such videos in the future too.Not a guard of honour to the living but a gun salute to a deceased state leader being given state honours. The deceased politician in question was from the same state and would have been responsible for this sorry state. His after life avatar wouldn’t have felt bad.Someone from a better state would have died once again.