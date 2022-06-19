Indian police fire on crowd protesting army recruitment plan

​

JUN 17, 2022 10:19 PMpolice fired at an angry mob who set trains on fire on Friday during protests against a new short-term military recruitment scheme that have flared around the country.Authorities are reeling from a sudden and violent backlash after this week announcing a plan to modernise India’s 1.4 million-strong armed forces that would strip benefits and job security from aspiring soldiers.Hundreds of protesters stood on rail tracks in the southern city of Secunderabad, burning piles of debris to block passenger services and setting alight carriages on at least four trains.Officers fired live rounds to disperse the crowd, an AFP photographer at the scene witnessed, with at least one demonstrator wounded in the incident.---------------------------------------------------------------------India is not different from China in firing at protestor like Tiananmen sqaure incident. Do u need tanks to squash those mobs? China can lend u some since your Arjun tank often break down.