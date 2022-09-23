What's new

Indian police find ‘no crime’ after viral video of woman offering namaz at hospital leads to official probe

Indian police on Friday said it found “no crime” after a viral video of Muslim woman offering namaz at a hospital led to an official probe, according to a NDTV report.


The report stated that the video of the woman offering prayers outside a ward at a government hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj surfaced on WhatsApp groups and other platforms, prompting complaints from some people claiming “it is illegal to offer prayers in public places”.


The uproar over the video on social media led to intervention from the police.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1573280781836984321

The local police initially said a probe was underway, however, hours later they shared the probe report.


“The Inquiry found that the woman in the video was offering namaz without any wrong intentions, and without obstructing any work or traffic, for quick recovery of the patient. This act does not fall into any category of crime,” the police said.


However, the NDTV report quoted Chief Medical Superintendent at the Tej Bahadur Sapru Hospital, Dr MK Akhauri, as saying that “we have issued a strict warning against such activities in the ward. It is a public place.”


The officer identified the woman as an attendant with a patient in the dengue ward. “We have instructed all ward in-charges not to allow such a thing. We told the woman not to do it again, too. We will decide on further action after our probe report is in.”


Earlier, the police had released a statement, saying “cognizance of the video has been taken, and the concerned has been directed to take necessary action as per rules.” But later they clarified that the act did not warrant any action as “it was not a criminal act”.


Last year in December, the chief minister of the Indian state of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar had said that namaz and other religious activities should only be offered at their designated places and not in the open, stressing that the practice will “not be tolerated”.


He had made the controversial statement after weeks of tension in the city of Gurgaon — also called Gurugram — where Hindu groups had been disrupting Friday prayers and putting pressure on authorities to stop Muslims from offering the prayers in open spaces.

@xeuss @Drizzt

Good on the police for taking prompt notice and conducting a thorough investigation. Gods know what she could have been upto. After all, you can't read someone's mind, esp. with if they are wearing hijab etc. Thank the Gods for Yogi Ji. If it was a mullah lover congressi CM, we'd never have known this was going on.

People should not be scared if they someone with a beard and no mustash ,or someone wearing s shrunk pajama or some one offering namaz in public place. All of them don't blow themselves ,,vast majority are decent people like you and me.
 
Rollno21 said:
People should not be scared if they someone with a beard and no mustash ,or someone wearing s shrunk pajama or some one offering namaz in public place. All of them don't blow themselves ,,vast majority are decent people like you and me.
1663955435752.png


माँ कसम मजा आ गया
 
Rollno21 said:
People should not be scared if they someone with a beard and no mustash ,or someone wearing s shrunk pajama or some one offering namaz in public place. All of them don't blow themselves ,,vast majority are decent people like you and me.
That's what I've been saying man, people should not be scared if they see someone without a beard, a saffron tilak on the forehead, or someone clad in saffron clad or someone chanting Jai Shree Ram. All of them don't plan to chop you up with blunt swords and axes. vast majority are indeed decent people like you and me

mulj said:
Nazi thing, bharatian way.
I like to think the nazis were motivated by racial superiority. Whereas it's the inferiority complex at work here. After all, the germans were known as a martial people going back millenia, whereas gangus were known for being a good servile people for almost a millennium.
 
she was praying “ oh God please protect me from the filth of these Hindus who spray cow urine all over the ward for cleanliness and blessing please protect me from the cow shit these Hindus eat as a cure in hospital please keep me away from these frustrated rapist Hindus stalking the wards to find a patient dead or alive , I vow cow belongs in farm monkey belongs in jungle and only thing that has eight arms is an octopus in the sea and a
womans sex toy is not a God for these Hindus after removing the batteries and made in China stickers first , God protect me from yogi and he’s followers if I die as there high priest has issued orders to rape Muslim woman that have just died “
 
Mujahid Memon said:
View attachment 882128

माँ कसम मजा आ गया
But don't blame them


villageidiot said:
That's what I've been saying man, people should not be scared if they see someone without a beard, a saffron tilak on the forehead, or someone clad in saffron clad or someone chanting Jai Shree Ram. All of them don't plan to chop you up with blunt swords and axes. vast majority are indeed decent people like you and me


I like to think the nazis were motivated by racial superiority. Whereas it's the inferiority complex at work here. After all, the germans were known as a martial people going back millenia, whereas gangus were known for being a good servile people for almost a millennium.
You don't have to be scared ,there are no hindus left I meaning full numbers to scare you in your country.
 

