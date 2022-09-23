Indian police find ‘no crime’ after viral video of woman offering namaz at hospital leads to official probe

she was praying “ oh God please protect me from the filth of these Hindus who spray cow urine all over the ward for cleanliness and blessing please protect me from the cow shit these Hindus eat as a cure in hospital please keep me away from these frustrated rapist Hindus stalking the wards to find a patient dead or alive , I vow cow belongs in farm monkey belongs in jungle and only thing that has eight arms is an octopus in the sea and a

womans sex toy is not a God for these Hindus after removing the batteries and made in China stickers first , God protect me from yogi and he’s followers if I die as there high priest has issued orders to rape Muslim woman that have just died “