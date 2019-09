Muslims should be concerned not only about atrocities on fellow Muslims but also on fellow Humans anywhere.

What do you think is the solution to Kashmir ??I mean the solution should be a political compromise and not involve full scale war.Again, for the sake of peace the Muslims of India should agree to withdraw their claim over the three sites that the Hindutva organizations lay claim to. Babri Masjid being one of those.There is a Bangladeshi member of PDF who some days ago said that for Muslims, the most important holy sites are three - two in current Saudia and one in occupied Jerusalem. None of these are in India. Therefore Indian Muslims can agree to let the Hindus have their desired sites.Well, I want to point out a simple thing.That is the essence of Islam, an early Socialist movement.