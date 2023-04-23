Indian police arrest Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh - Radio Pakistan - April 2023 .

What's new

Indian police arrest Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh

Pakistan Ka Beta

Pakistan Ka Beta

Indian police arrest Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh

April 23, 2023
1933930131682228227.jpg


Indian police have arrested the Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh in Rode village of Moga district of Punjab.
He is being shifted to Indian state Assam’s Dibrugarh, where eight of Khalistan leaders are already being held under the draconian law National Security Act.
Rode is the native village of Khalistan leader, Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. Amritpal was the follower of the Bhindranwale.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1650010989558132741
 
iamnobody

iamnobody

Jain, Gujarati and Marwadi scammers who have looted trillions are roaming freely.

A tiktok Khalistani with hundreds of teenage and drug addicts followers is not allowed to flee.

Bhakts asking for Hindu Rashtra is okay.

Jatt Sikhs asking for Sikh Rashtra is not okay.

@NagaBaba
 
NagaBaba

NagaBaba

iamnobody said:
Jain, Gujarati and Marwadi scammers who have looted trillions are roaming freely.

A tiktok Khalistani with hundreds of teenage and drug addicts followers is not allowed to flee.

Bhakts asking for Hindu Rashtra is okay.

Jatt Sikhs asking for Sikh Rashtra is not okay.

@NagaBaba
yesss.. I was just reading this whilst on the throne on the phone !


hindu rashtra is already here.. ki fark paenda, de facto toh hai hi.. kisi din de jure di chepi bhi pael denge saali bharat maata pe ;)


jai to the sri to the motherfukn' RAM.. boom.. take that, khalistanee 🤟

kcsbts0o_amritpal-singh-surrender_650x400_23_April_23.jpg


 
iamnobody

iamnobody

NagaBaba said:
yesss.. I was just reading this whilst on the throne on the phone !


hindu rashtra is already here.. ki fark paenda, de facto toh hai hi.. kisi din de jure di chepi bhi pael denge saali bharat maata pe ;)


jai to the sri to the motherfukn' RAM.. boom.. take that, khalistanee 🤟

kcsbts0o_amritpal-singh-surrender_650x400_23_April_23.jpg


Hindu Rashtra toh ek Bahana , Bania Brahman Rashtra toh banana hai
 
C

CallSignMaverick

AlKardai said:
I've seen this comment in the comment sections of different Indian news channels.

What are you talking about?
Criminals getting encountered on UP highways, Vikas Dubey and Asad Ahmed were notorious gangsters who were killed in Police encounters on highways. It became a meme with Vikas Dubey encounter and it became a belief with the encounter happened recently with Asad.
 

