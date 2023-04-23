Indian police arrest Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh - Radio Pakistan - April 2023 .

Indian police have arrested the Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh in Rode village of Moga district of Punjab.He is being shifted to Indian state Assam’s Dibrugarh, where eight of Khalistan leaders are already being held under the draconian law National Security Act.Rode is the native village of Khalistan leader, Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. Amritpal was the follower of the Bhindranwale.