Indian Poachers enter Nature Reserve, Film the Rape of a MONITOR LIZARD???

Forest officials shocked to see video of squirrel being raped by poachers

ఉడుముపైన వేటగాళ్ళ అత్యాచారం.. ఆ వీడియో చూసిన అటవీ అధికారులు షాక్!! The incident in which a monitor lizard was raped by a hunter took place under the Kolhapur Sahyadri Tiger Project in Maharashtra. Forest officials who caught the poachers were shocked to see rape videos of animals in their possession. ఉడుముపైన వేటగాడు అత్యాచారం చేసిన ఘటన మహారాష్ట్రలో కొల్హాపూర్...

Not mentioned in the article - I have been told that a Sandeep, Mangesh, and Akshay were arrested by police for this disgusting act.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Kama is called shame on fear on Turanam .. It means that one who closes his eyes with lust has no fear and no shame of doing wrong. An example is the story of a hunter who is raped without even leaving a wild animal to say that some people in the community are getting used to the animal instinct on a daily basis. It is clear from some incidents that not only women, children and the elderly but also wild animals are not protected from aphids.There has been an incident of rape on a leg in the past. In Rajasthan's Alwar district, a man raped a female calf lying on the road, while another accused put his hand to its mouth to prevent it from making a noise. Two other people were there at the time of the incident. They filmed the action. Police arrested four suspects after the video went viral.Another such most disgusting incident took place in Maharashtra. Going into the details, the forest department officials, on receiving information that some poachers were roaming around the Kolhapur Sahyadri Tiger project in Maharashtra, nabbed the three accused.Forest officials, who recently set up CCTV cameras to count tigers, have identified poachers roaming the woods with guns through CCTV footage. On April 1, forest officials caught the nets and were shocked to see videos on their mobile phones.According to forest officials, the poachers are also lusting after wild animals, according to the video. Forest officials were shocked when a video of a hunter raping a squirrel appeared on his mobileForest officials say the suspect will be referred to a psychiatrist. Officers who seized bikes and guns from the accused are investigating the atrocities they committed. Cases were registered against them and they were arrested.Such heinous incidents make the members of the society feel ashamed. The behavior of human beasts, which also prey on mammals, is worrying. The way in which animals and humans behave in the same way to satisfy lust is frightening. However, there is a need to strictly enforce the laws on the protection of dumb creatures and to punish such people severely.-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------