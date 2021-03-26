What's new

Indian PM Modi’s speech on 50th Independence Day wearing black Mujib coat and sang song in Bengali

Riz said:
Is he praying to be get killed like mujeeb??
You wish. You don't rule that country anymore, and cannot do an operation searchlight and kill Bengalis for speaking Bengali. You really wish you could, don't you? Those days are gone.

To Bangladeshis: Congratulations on your 50 years of proud, independent existence. You have earned it.
 
randaam janmam said:
You wish. You don't rule that country anymore, and cannot do an operation searchlight and kill Bengalis for speaking Bengali. You really wish you could, don't you? Those days are gone.

To Bangladeshis: Congratulations on your 50 years of proud, independent existence. You have earned it.
Salty much 😭😭😭

take your crying to a different place
 
