Indian PM Modi on Pakistan Day

N.Siddiqui said:
Did Modi and his govt had a change of heart and mind.

Let's accept it with open hearts.
What will we do with change of heart?
Will it solve kashmir problems?
Will it solve water problems?
Or india will stop propaganda machine against Pakistan?
Pakistan india will be always enemy of each other.
We should focus on making Pakistan more strong against india economically and militarily.
 
Imran Khan said:
modi is indian saas bahu serial we also not believe him . one day he came here without invitation and next year he was at war with pakistan .
I don't want to jinx the remote possibility of a serious thaw but if there is an incident it probably will be on our soil.

And that will be realty really bad.

Cheers, Doc
IceCold said:
App ka PM lagta ha zahni tawazan kho bhata hain....
Two words I did not get.

He's lost his mind?

Cheers, Doc
 
really bad hum 20 saal se sun rahy hain . you know first time i was heard it when advani with long soard saying ab aar paaar ki larai hogi after parlement attack . after few day another mess happen a bus blasted and killed 16 indian solders . then we heard after few year mumbai attacks . then pulwama . in between many other things happened but i have never seen indian might since decades . now i laugh when you guys say next time :partay:
 
Imran Khan said:
modi is indian saas bahu serial we also not believe him . one day he came here without invitation and next year he was at war with pakistan .
He is just the political face of BJP, controlled by the RSS in many matters.

And also Modi is serving as the front man of Ambani, Adani, Birlas and the likes of them.

The business sentiments cannot take for long China presence at LAC, and also Pakistan-India border firing at LOC.

It's a deal...
 
Imran Khan said:
really bad hum 20 saal se sun rahy hain . you know first time i was heard it when advani with long soard saying ab aar paaar ki larai hogi after parlement attack . after few day another mess happen a bus blasted and killed 16 indian solders . then we heard after few year mumbai attacks . then pulwama . in between many other things happened but i have never seen indian might since decades . now i laugh when you guys say next time :partay:
You know what 1.4 billion Indians laugh at?

That the last time your army went to war with us was more than 20 years ago.

And even that was not in the open.

Cheers, Doc
 
