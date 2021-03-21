Indian PM Modi on Pakistan Day

Imran Khan
What will we do with change of heart?Did Modi and his govt had a change of heart and mind.
Let's accept it with open hearts.
Mujhe sach bolun hajam nahin ho raha hai these touchy feely moves.
Diplomatically when enemy goes for peace deal means they are borrowing time for war machine to be ready.
modi is indian saas bahu serial we also not believe him . one day he came here without invitation and next year he was at war with pakistan .Mujhe sach bolun hajam nahin ho raha hai these touchy feely moves.
BRACE FOR IMPACT.
App ka PM lagta ha zahni tawazan kho bhata hain....Mujhe sach bolun hajam nahin ho raha hai these touchy feely moves.
BRACE FOR IMPACT.
I don't want to jinx the remote possibility of a serious thaw but if there is an incident it probably will be on our soil.modi is indian saas bahu serial we also not believe him . one day he came here without invitation and next year he was at war with pakistan .
really bad hum 20 saal se sun rahy hain . you know first time i was heard it when advani with long soard saying ab aar paaar ki larai hogi after parlement attack . after few day another mess happen a bus blasted and killed 16 indian solders . then we heard after few year mumbai attacks . then pulwama . in between many other things happened but i have never seen indian might since decades . now i laugh when you guys say next timeI don't want to jinx the remote possibility of a serious thaw but if there is an incident it probably will be on our soil.
And that will be realty really bad.
He's lost his mind?
He is just the political face of BJP, controlled by the RSS in many matters.modi is indian saas bahu serial we also not believe him . one day he came here without invitation and next year he was at war with pakistan .
You know what 1.4 billion Indians laugh at?really bad hum 20 saal se sun rahy hain . you know first time i was heard it when advani with long soard saying ab aar paaar ki larai hogi after parlement attack . after few day another mess happen a bus blasted and killed 16 indian solders . then we heard after few year mumbai attacks . then pulwama . in between many other things happened but i have never seen indian might since decades . now i laugh when you guys say next time