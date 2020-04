I spoke to him (PM Modi), Sunday morning & I said we appreciate it that you are allowing our supply (of Hydroxychloroquine) to come out, if he doesn't allow it to come out, that would be okay, but of course, there may be retaliation, why wouldn't there be?: US Pres Donald Trump















Super powers are super powers.







Pakistan produces Hydroxychloroquine 21% more than India but Trump only threatened India cause Pakistan is already fulfilling it duty to humanity and supplying infected countries with free supply of Hydroxychloroquine.





