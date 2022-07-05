What's new

Indian plane with 138 passengers makes emergency landing in Karachi

Permission was granted on humanitarian grounds at the request of an Indian pilot, say sources​


By Tariq Abul Hasan
July 05, 2022



A file photo of SpiceJet airctaft.
KARACHI: A Dubai-bound Indian flight with 138 passengers on board made an emergency landing at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) due to a technical fault developed during the journey.
The sources in the aviation department shared that SpiceJet flight SG-11 encountered a technical issue in Pakistan’s airspace and sought emergency landing permission at the Karachi airport.

They said that the permission was granted on humanitarian grounds at the request of the Indian pilot.
The passengers are not allowed to disembark.
Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said that the engineers are working to fix the fault and only after their clearance the aircraft will be allowed to fly.
In a statement, the Indian airline stated that SpiceJet B737 aircraft operating flight SG-11 (Delhi - Dubai) was diverted to Karachi due to an indicator light malfunctioning.
“The aircraft landed safely at Karachi. There was no earlier report of any malfunction with the aircraft. Passengers have been served refreshments.”
A replacement aircraft is being sent to Karachi that will take the passengers to Dubai, it added.


