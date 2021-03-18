What's new

Indian plagiarised Singapore patriotic national song

The famous Singapore NDP song, Count On Me Singapore, has been plagiarised by the people in India and turned into Count On Me India

The original song, composed by Hugh Harrison and sang by Clement Chow, was written in 1986.

The song has since been copied word for word, with the only changes being “Singapore” changed to “India”, with the song title also being changed to “We Can Achieve”.


NDP SONG "COUNT ON ME S'PORE" PLAGIARISED BY PEOPLE IN INDIA, BECOMES "COUNT ON ME INDIA"

The famous Singapore NDP song, Count On Me Singapore, has been plagiarised by the people in India and turned into Count On Me India. The original song,
Indian composer Joey Mendoza Continues Claims That He Wrote ‘Count on Me, India’; MCCY Has Contacted him

Hugh Harrison is the composer of Count on Me, Singapore.

While he does not mind school children taking the song and amending the lyrics to sing it, he draws a line at what Mr Mendoza has done.

“The real problem is that Joey has been commercialising this song, even going so far as selling the rights.
“And worst of all, he makes his audacious acts even more outlandish by claiming that this second of Singapore’s National Day songs was essentially stolen from him and does so in a public forum.”
He had written the song while he was working for the McCann-Erickson advertising agency.

The song was created after months of hard work, with inputs from his colleague, a Singapore government official and arranged by Singapore jazz veteran Jeremy Monteiro.
While he had not received any notification from the Singapore government, he had allegedly written to Mr Mendoza to retract his claims.
 
LOL... His work stolen and worst, He is being accused of stealing somebody songs.

Utter shameless of Mr Mendoza.


Checkout how long ago has this video is uploaded onto YouTube.

Or this one..

 
