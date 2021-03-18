Indian plagiarised Singapore patriotic national song

The famous Singapore NDP song, Count On Me Singapore, has been plagiarised by the people in India and turned into Count On Me India
The original song, composed by Hugh Harrison and sang by Clement Chow, was written in 1986.
The song has since been copied word for word, with the only changes being “Singapore” changed to “India”, with the song title also being changed to “We Can Achieve”.
NDP SONG "COUNT ON ME S'PORE" PLAGIARISED BY PEOPLE IN INDIA, BECOMES "COUNT ON ME INDIA"
The famous Singapore NDP song, Count On Me Singapore, has been plagiarised by the people in India and turned into Count On Me India.
