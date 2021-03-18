Indian plagiarised Singapore patriotic national song

“The real problem is that Joey has been commercialising this song, even going so far as selling the rights.

“And worst of all, he makes his audacious acts even more outlandish by claiming that this second of Singapore’s National Day songs was essentially stolen from him and does so in a public forum.” Click to expand...

Indian composer Joey Mendoza Continues Claims That He Wrote ‘Count on Me, India’; MCCY Has Contacted himHugh Harrison is the composer ofWhile he does not mind school children taking the song and amending the lyrics to sing it, he draws a line at what Mr Mendoza has done.He had written the song while he was working for the McCann-Erickson advertising agency.The song was created after months of hard work, with inputs from his colleague, a Singapore government official and arranged by Singapore jazz veteran Jeremy Monteiro.While he had not received any notification from the Singapore government, he had allegedly written to Mr Mendoza to retract his claims.