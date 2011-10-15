What's new

Indian pharma has potential to be $100bn pharma factory of world: Deloitte

Mumbai: India’s Pharmaceutical sector is estimated to be at USD 40 billion with USD 32 billion coming from formulation & USD 8 billion coming from API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient). Deloitte in its discussion paper says 'Indian Pharmaceutical industry has 'potential to be a USD 100 billion pharma factory of the world'.

Did you know that in this financial year, it is up 57.3 per cent since April 2020 with large caps like Aurobindo, Cipla, Divis, Lupin, Biocon outperforming the Index with >55 per cent return in the same period.

In an exclusive interaction with Antony Prashant, Partner of Deloitte India, who is the author of the above-mentioned discussion paper, he says that Indian pharmaceutical industry has 'potential to be a USD 100 billion pharma factory of the world'.

He adds that accelerating the generics journey which is currently at 11 per cent to 17 per cent of the global demand by 2025 will be the key which can be done by leveraging its present strong base. Antony Prashant also suggested that we need to 'Establish a “One Pharma” consolidated platform for sourcing, contracting, quality control/ certification and regulatory approvals for utilisation of the present distributed capacities of over 3,000+ mid-sized pharma facilities in the country’.

He further added that as we grow leaps and bounds, we need to move up the value chain from generics to other growth areas like biologics & complex drugs which will need investment in the R&D from various companies to go up
 
