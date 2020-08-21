Indian perspective of Lebanon Situation

The Lebanese government has resigned amid growing public anger following a devastating explosion in Beirut on 4 August that killed at least 200 people and injured about 5,000 others. The blast came at a difficult time for Lebanon, which is not only trying to curb the spread of the coronavirus but is also mired in an unprecedented economic crisis. The economic situation has pushed tens of thousands people into poverty and triggered large anti-government protests. In this edition of The Big Picture we will analyse the Blast in Beirut and the impact it has had on the country, region and world. Impact • Biggest nonnuclear blast in recent decades. • Adding to the wound of civil war, foreign invasion, economy shattered. • 2nd Wave of Arab Spring against inept governments. • Lebanon economy--->Regional economies going down, Foreign invasion (Iraq, Iran, Israel). Strategic location but weak government due to the french imposed constitution. Covid economy. Terrorism flourishing. • Political system is ethnically confusing, sectarian division. Young people frustrated with this constitution. • Political System--> Corruption and the role of International powers (France: Christain, Turkey: Sunni and Iran: Shia). Iran Saudi conflict, Iran- USA conflict. • Israel is constantly bombing places to prevent the flow of weapons from Iran to Syria and Syria to Lebanon. Whereas the true motive is the peace treaty with Israel and dismantles the Hezbollah. Way forward • Resolution of Palestine issue and also USA-Russia conflict.