Indian Parliament attack was an Inside Job

Indian govt behind parliament, Mumbai attacks, claims former CBI official
NEW DELHI: A member of a Special Investigating Team (SIT) of India's Central Bureau of Investigation had accused incumbent governments of "orchestrating" the terror attack on Indian Parliament and the 2008 Mumbai attacks, The Times of India reported on Sunday.
A former Indian home ministry officer submitted his declaration in the Supreme Court of India which said that he was told by a former member of the CBI-SIT team that both the terror attacks (Parliament and Mumbai) were staged "with the objective of strengthening the counter-terror legislation(sic)."
The affidavit also included reference to the attack on the Indian parliament in December 2001 which was followed by the controversial Prevention of Terrorism Act (Pota), and the 2008 Mumbai attacks which led to amendments in the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).
The revelations came during a hearing in the Indian Supreme Court regarding the killing of a 19-year-old Indian Muslim girl in India's Gujrat state in June 2004.
Indian police had claimed that Ishrat Jahan and three Muslim men, two of them alleged to be Pakistanis, were killed as they set off with a stash of arms and explosives to kill Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi.
The murder plot was refuted by the victim's mother who had called for an investigation to take place on a federal level.
Indian govt behind parliament, Mumbai attacks, claims former CBI official
The Indian apex Court was told that both the attacks were set up to strengthen the counter-terror legislation.
