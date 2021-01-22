Indian Parliament attack was an Inside Job

Davinder Singh’s arrest explains why India remains vulnerable to terrorism Arrest of Davinder Singh exposes weaknesses of investigation into terror cases. Despite allegation by Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru, his role was never probed. Similarly, local links behind 26/11 attack have remained uninvestigated.

Afzal Guru, a surrendered terrorist, was arrested the next day and declared the mastermind of the Parliament attack. He was found guilty and was executed in 2013.With Afzal Guru’s hanging, the Parliament attack case met its closure for the most people. But for some, that was not the logical end as the point-person named by Afzal Guru in connection with the Parliament attack case was never examined, his role never probed.That point person was Davinder Singh, a deputy superintendent of police in Jammu and Kashmir. Afzal Guru had named him, first as the police officer who tortured him months before the Parliament attack, and then as the man who tasked him with the job of ferrying one Mohammad to Delhi days before December 13 incident. Mohammad was later identified as one of the terrorists who attacked Parliament and shot dead in retaliatory action.Now, 18 years later, the Parliament attack case has practically reopened. Davinder Singh was arrested in Kashmir on Saturday, was caught red-handed ferrying two "wanted terrorists.This is not only a huge embarrassment to the security establishment in Jammu and Kashmir and in New Delhi, but also exposes the fallacy of criminal investigation by Indian agencies and quick-fix approach of the government to bring closure of a serious issue in public eye.