Indian Parliament attack was an Inside Job

N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

Nov 21, 2015
Indian govt behind parliament, Mumbai attacks, claims former CBI official


NEW DELHI: A member of a Special Investigating Team (SIT) of India's Central Bureau of Investigation had accused incumbent governments of "orchestrating" the terror attack on Indian Parliament and the 2008 Mumbai attacks, The Times of India reported on Sunday.

A former Indian home ministry officer submitted his declaration in the Supreme Court of India which said that he was told by a former member of the CBI-SIT team that both the terror attacks (Parliament and Mumbai) were staged "with the objective of strengthening the counter-terror legislation(sic)."

The affidavit also included reference to the attack on the Indian parliament in December 2001 which was followed by the controversial Prevention of Terrorism Act (Pota), and the 2008 Mumbai attacks which led to amendments in the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The revelations came during a hearing in the Indian Supreme Court regarding the killing of a 19-year-old Indian Muslim girl in India's Gujrat state in June 2004.

Indian police had claimed that Ishrat Jahan and three Muslim men, two of them alleged to be Pakistanis, were killed as they set off with a stash of arms and explosives to kill Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi.

The murder plot was refuted by the victim's mother who had called for an investigation to take place on a federal level.


www.dawn.com

Indian govt behind parliament, Mumbai attacks, claims former CBI official

The Indian apex Court was told that both the attacks were set up to strengthen the counter-terror legislation.
www.dawn.com
 
J

Juggernaut_Flat_Plane_V8

Aug 19, 2017
Pakistan has officially admitted the 2008 attackers originated inside Pakistan...and has not retracted those statements since...so is Imran Khan also part of the conspiracy along with Zardari and Sharif?
 
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

Nov 21, 2015
Afzal Guru, a surrendered terrorist, was arrested the next day and declared the mastermind of the Parliament attack. He was found guilty and was executed in 2013.

With Afzal Guru’s hanging, the Parliament attack case met its closure for the most people. But for some, that was not the logical end as the point-person named by Afzal Guru in connection with the Parliament attack case was never examined, his role never probed.

That point person was Davinder Singh, a deputy superintendent of police in Jammu and Kashmir. Afzal Guru had named him, first as the police officer who tortured him months before the Parliament attack, and then as the man who tasked him with the job of ferrying one Mohammad to Delhi days before December 13 incident. Mohammad was later identified as one of the terrorists who attacked Parliament and shot dead in retaliatory action.

Now, 18 years later, the Parliament attack case has practically reopened. Davinder Singh was arrested in Kashmir on Saturday, was caught red-handed ferrying two "wanted terrorists.

This is not only a huge embarrassment to the security establishment in Jammu and Kashmir and in New Delhi, but also exposes the fallacy of criminal investigation by Indian agencies and quick-fix approach of the government to bring closure of a serious issue in public eye.

www.indiatoday.in

Davinder Singh’s arrest explains why India remains vulnerable to terrorism

Arrest of Davinder Singh exposes weaknesses of investigation into terror cases. Despite allegation by Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru, his role was never probed. Similarly, local links behind 26/11 attack have remained uninvestigated.
www.indiatoday.in www.indiatoday.in
 
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

Nov 21, 2015
Afzal Guru was executed without a fair trial and when the Court thought there were no actionable evidence, but hanged to the liking of gullible masses...a kind of public demand execution.
 
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

Nov 21, 2015
beta.dawn.com

Why Afzal Guru must not be hanged

NEW DELHI: Mohammad Afzal Guru is supposed to hang. His conviction for his role in the conspiracy to attack Indian...
beta.dawn.com



indianexpress.com

What Supreme Court said when it upheld death for Afzal Guru

Three years after Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru was hanged in Tihar Jail, his execution continues to fuel powerful debates, protests, charges of ‘sedition’, and accusations of being ‘anti-national’.
indianexpress.com indianexpress.com
Raj-Hindustani said:
no Thanks
timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Ishrat probe officer: Govt behind Parliament attack, 26/11: Ishrat probe officer | India News - Times of India

India News: A ex-officer has alleged that a member of the CBI-SIT team had accused incumbent govts of "orchestrating" the terror attack on Parliament and the 26/1
timesofindia.indiatimes.com timesofindia.indiatimes.com
 
Raj-Hindustani

Raj-Hindustani

May 4, 2019
N.Siddiqui said:
beta.dawn.com

Why Afzal Guru must not be hanged

NEW DELHI: Mohammad Afzal Guru is supposed to hang. His conviction for his role in the conspiracy to attack Indian...
beta.dawn.com



indianexpress.com

What Supreme Court said when it upheld death for Afzal Guru

Three years after Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru was hanged in Tihar Jail, his execution continues to fuel powerful debates, protests, charges of ‘sedition’, and accusations of being ‘anti-national’.
indianexpress.com indianexpress.com




timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Ishrat probe officer: Govt behind Parliament attack, 26/11: Ishrat probe officer | India News - Times of India

India News: A ex-officer has alleged that a member of the CBI-SIT team had accused incumbent govts of "orchestrating" the terror attack on Parliament and the 26/1
timesofindia.indiatimes.com timesofindia.indiatimes.com
2008 attack is just like a dead horse for Pakistan. Pakistan will not be able to change the history now.

Might Pakistani can believes that Pakistan-based banned militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba was not behind but does any other country supports to pakistan on this?

Just list down any important country in the world. I will try to provide the source of that country, " What do they believe on about 26/11 and who was behind the attack". If you ask then even I can provide from chinese Sources (Your all weather friend).

edition.cnn.com

Mumbai Terror Attacks Fast Facts

Read CNN's Fast Facts to learn more about the 2008 terror attacks in Mumbai, India, which took place November 26-29.
edition.cnn.com edition.cnn.com
www.bbc.com

Indian media: Mumbai attack lessons 'unlearnt'

Media are blaming politicians for not having a "coherent plan" to counter terrorism, five years after the Mumbai attacks.
www.bbc.com
 
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

Nov 21, 2015
Raj-Hindustani said:
2008 attack is just like a dead horse for Pakistan. Pakistan will not able to change the history now.

Might Pakistani can believes that Pakistan-based banned militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba was not behind but does any other country supports to pakistan on this?
No doubt India succeeded in blaming Pakistan with all the media blitz within minutes of the Mumbai and Parliament attacks, this media bombardment is a part of the falsehood of false flag operation...

No denying the fact that India succeeded in her plan.

With a huge, huge flip side to it.
 
GumNaam

GumNaam

Sep 23, 2016
N.Siddiqui said:
Indian govt behind parliament, Mumbai attacks, claims former CBI official


NEW DELHI: A member of a Special Investigating Team (SIT) of India's Central Bureau of Investigation had accused incumbent governments of "orchestrating" the terror attack on Indian Parliament and the 2008 Mumbai attacks, The Times of India reported on Sunday.

A former Indian home ministry officer submitted his declaration in the Supreme Court of India which said that he was told by a former member of the CBI-SIT team that both the terror attacks (Parliament and Mumbai) were staged "with the objective of strengthening the counter-terror legislation(sic)."

The affidavit also included reference to the attack on the Indian parliament in December 2001 which was followed by the controversial Prevention of Terrorism Act (Pota), and the 2008 Mumbai attacks which led to amendments in the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The revelations came during a hearing in the Indian Supreme Court regarding the killing of a 19-year-old Indian Muslim girl in India's Gujrat state in June 2004.

Indian police had claimed that Ishrat Jahan and three Muslim men, two of them alleged to be Pakistanis, were killed as they set off with a stash of arms and explosives to kill Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi.

The murder plot was refuted by the victim's mother who had called for an investigation to take place on a federal level.


www.dawn.com

Indian govt behind parliament, Mumbai attacks, claims former CBI official

The Indian apex Court was told that both the attacks were set up to strengthen the counter-terror legislation.
www.dawn.com
hindustani got nanga putanga yet again!:lol:
 
The Eagle

The Eagle

Oct 15, 2015
The Betrayal of India, wasn't wrote by a Pakistani.

No matter how much India being successful at that point of time to mobilize much of propaganda against Pakistan and luckily had the Nawaz Sharif/Geo here; the truth will eventually come out. What gets them lucky is that, there was no Arnab close to upper quarters in those times.

1616151179773.png


1616151729214.png
 
J

Juggernaut_Flat_Plane_V8

Aug 19, 2017
The Eagle said:
The Betrayal of India, wasn't wrote by a Pakistani.

No matter how much India being successful at that point of time to mobilize much of propaganda against Pakistan and luckily had the Nawaz Sharif/Geo here; the truth will eventually come out. What gets them lucky is that, there was no Arnab close to upper quarters in those times.

View attachment 725979

View attachment 725982
Why has not then Pakistan officially retracted its admission to the fact of the attackers' Pakistani origin?

Do you guys have a RAW operated government? Is RAW controlling Imran Khan,Nawaz Sharif and Zardari?
 
GumNaam

GumNaam

Sep 23, 2016
Juggernaut_Flat_Plane_V8 said:
Why has not then Pakistan officially retracted its admission to the fact of the attackers' Pakistani origin?

Do you guys have a RAW operated government? Is RAW controlling Imran Khan,Nawaz Sharif and Zardari?
cuz we don't need to when your own government documents prove that he was indian!
Screenshot_20210319-041212_Samsung Internet.jpg
Screenshot_20210319-041153_Samsung Internet.jpg
 
