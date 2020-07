Hot in the Indian defence and Social Media circles is the great EXHIBITION of Indian valour with selfie sticks whilst jumping from a C130J Hercules.







In countries where most of us reside, such jumping skills does fetch some good CHARITY money for the good causes! Nevertheless in India such show of skills wins the applause of the JANTA and the NETA for showing exemplary heroics . The Chinese certainly would be shivering with fear as usual with this typical mindset of our neighbour!

Click to expand...