Indian para-athlete forced to beg in Berlin after being left without money while competing abroad WINS silver

Despite all odds, Kanchanmala and Suyash Jadhav won silver medals and qualified for the World Championships

Nagpur-based Kanchanmala is completely blind and swims in the S11 category

She is the female swimmer from India to qualify for the World Championships

In her own words, Kanchanmala's Europe trip was no less than a 'horror show'

Her coach send by India's governing went missing during the main events and also asked for £90 (Rs 7,462) as participation fee from his own atheletes

The Paralympic Committee of India has blamed the Sports Authority of India