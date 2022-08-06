- and then celebrated together to their favourite rapper.

They also share a love of the music of murdered Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala.

They "would share tips about diet. Conversing in Punjabi obviously helped our friendship", he told The Indian Express from Birmingham.

Commonwealth Games champion Butt, 24, described them as "very good friends".

"I have more fans from India than Pakistan in the weightlifting community," he said. "The kind of love India has given me, no other country has given me."

Indian, Pakistani weightlifters unite on and off Commonwealth podium Two hulking weightlifters from opposite sides of the often tense India-Pakistan frontier shared the podium at the Commonwealth Games -- and then celebrated together to their favourite rapper.

While Nooh is friends with most of the Indian wrestling team, he has bonded best with fellow Punjabis Vikas Thakur and Gurdeep Singh Dullet.​

Two hulking weightlifters from opposite sides of the often tense India-Pakistan frontier shared the podium at the Commonwealth Games -Those tensions often spill into the sporting arena -- they only play each other at cricket in multi-nation events, despite it being by far the most popular sport in both countries.The two strongmen were born about 250 kilometres (155 miles) apart and according to the 26-year-old Singh first met in junior championships six years ago.Moose Wala, also known by his birth name Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, was shot dead in his car in the Indian state of Punjab in May.The 28-year-old was popular on both sides of the border and among Punjabi communities abroad, especially in Canada and Britain, with his death sparking anger and outrage among fans across the world.His father Ghulam Dastgir Butt, a 16-time Pakistan national champion wrestler, added: "I get surprised when people talk that India and Pakistan are born enemies.The Indian Express quoted him as saying.