The India-Pakistan War of 2018

I did not write this. The dates in this fictional story relate to today.In the wake of the Srinagar massacre, the Indians were the first to mobilize for a full-scale war. The Pakistanis deployed the bulk of their combat power, including the two Strike Corps, in the Multan-Faisalabad area, with the intention of securing the most vulnerable and most numerous cities in the Sutlej, Chenab, and Jhelum River valleys. To accomplish this concentration, the Pakistanis took risk in the Karachi and Hyderbad areas.The Indian High Command considered basically two alternative courses of action. The first would be a main attack against the Hyderbad-Karachi sector, with supporting attacks against Sukkur and Quetta. The second would be a general assault in the Faisalabad area, in order to engage the Pakastani Strike Corps, protect Amritsar, and be within striking distance of four major cities.They decided upon the riskier southern strategy. The key to victory will be to delay the Pakistani moves toward Amritsar and Bikaner long enough to win in the south. The other major difficulty is that while Hyderbad is weakly defended, Sukkur is very strong, with three divisions and a cav regiment. Without Sukkur in Indian hands, the Indian army must subsist along the Jodhpur-Hyderbad railway and cannot effectively maneuver to the north of Sukkur unless substantial forces secure the rail lines along the Sutlej River.The initial Indian deployment actually accomplished a compromise between the southern and central strategy. The High Command allocated one armor division, along with sufficient infantry, artillery, and support to the Hyderbad attack. The rest of the army’s strength deployed along the Sutlej Valley and in Amritsar, where two armor divisions are in reserve. The plan is to attack in the south with the main effort, while slowly attriting and pushing back the Pakistani forces in the center.The Indian Air Force was able to commit three wings to ground operations. The 24th ID advanced to secure the road junction at Tando Adam. Once that was secure, the 33d Armor Division, 4th ID, 94th Armor Brigade, and 51st Special Forces Brigade crossed the Indus and moved into attack positions to the northwest of Hyderbad. Meanwhile, the 11th, 14th, and 27th IDs, along with the 373d Artillery Brigade and the 472d Engineer Brigade, prepared to assault across the Indus.Indian infantry divisions lined the Sutlej River from the confluence with the Chenab all the way to the Indian border. Meanwhile, an assault corps of three infantry divisions and two artillery brigades massed just south of Lahore in order to push back Pakistani infantry and begin to surround the city. It is the judgment of the Indians that they cannot take Lahore or Gojranwala directly, but must surround the city complex first.The Pakistani I and II Strike Corps moved to south of Lahore to conduct a spoiling attack on the Indian assault corps. They inflicted about a division worth of damage, while suffering the loss of a brigade.This counterattack made further offensive operations by the Indian assault corps impossible, so the Indians shifted the effort in the center to a cross-river attack against the 18th and 27th Pakistani armor brigades near Dawood. Close air support turned the tide in favor of the Indians, who annihilated the armor brigades and crossed the river with an infantry division. The victory at Dawood was not significant in terms of terrain, because it resulted in an easily reducible bridgehead, but it was a clear victory for the Indians, and the Pakistanis can ill afford the loss of tanks.The attack against Hyderbad resulted in the destruction of the Pakistani 11th Infantry Division, but the Indians took heavy losses in their supporting engineers. Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force interdicted the main routes south out of Sukkur, in an effort to prevent Pakistani forces there to relieve the siege at Hyderbad.Already it seems as if the Pakistanis have little choice but to rely on selected tactical nuclear strikes to even the odds. They have no real hope of a counteroffensive into India unless they can redress the balance of combat power in the Indus Valley. At best, they might be able to hold off a quick Indian victory through conventional means, but such an effort in itself would not be decisive.The Special Forces Brigade and the Armored Cavalry Regiment in Karachi abandon the port city and move into Hyderbad, which has not yet been completely surrounded. The Pakistanis concluded a dubious agreement with ethnic Mohajirs in which the latter would take control of Karachi, so that the Pakistani regulars could concentrate elsewhere. If the Paks can successfully conduct an effective nuclear strike against the Indian armor attacking Hyderbad, they might be able to save the city…at least temporarily.The Pakistanis mounted a massive, two-pronged counterattack along the Sutlej River. First, two armor brigades, an infantry division, and four artillery brigades surged across the river and attacked the 15th Indian ID near Fazilka. The purpose of the attack was to sever the vulnerable Indian supply line that runs west along the river, thus effectively cutting off four Indian divisions. However, the 15th Indian ID put up a skillful and heroic defense which stopped the Pakistanis cold.The other attack against the 12th Indian ID defending the bridgehead went in as planned. In a tough, attritional fight, the Paks destroyed the Indian division, but at the cost of another armor brigade. The remaining Pakistanis regained the river, thus eliminating the bridgehead. Meanwhile, the 1st Pakistani ACR reinforced the city of Multan from Sukkur.In an apparent vindication of the Pakistani strategy, a horrendous nuclear strike impacted on the Indian assault corps to the northwest of Hyderbad, utterly destroying the 33d Armor Division and the 4th Motorized Infantry Division. This devastating strike tore the guts out of the Indian spearhead in the south.Mohajirs rose up and took control of Karachi.With their strength reduced below what would be needed to mount another assault on Hyderbad, the Indian Southern Group commander bypassed the city and moved to attack Karachi. The Marine Brigade landed to the west of the city, while the 94th Armor Brigade, 24th ID, and 51st SF attacked the northern part of the city. Both attacks were fully supported by air.Meanwhile, in the central region, three Indian IDs crossed the Sutlej River and approached Multan, now defended by only two ACRs. Simultaneously, the Indian armor divisions in Amritsar maneuvered to the northeast of Guiranwala, crossed the Chenab River, and prepared to assault down the plains between the Chenab and Jhelum Rivers. The Pakistani I Strike Corps intercepted the move in time to reinforce the lone 15th ID. However, in an attempt to save enough combat power to launch an effective counterattack, the Pakistanis decided to accept risk at Multan.Finally, the Indian Assault Corps south of Lahore launched an attack on the Pakistani 12th ID. All Indian attacks had generous air support. The Indian Air Force also interdicted the eastern approaches into Faisalabad to delay Pakistani reinforcement of the city.The Marines’ attack on southwestern Karachi was a disaster, but the attack on the northern part of the city achieved success. The Indians now control the northern third of the city.An even greater success came at Multan, where the Indians destroyed the two ACRs defending the city and stormed into it.The Assault Corps destroyed the defending 12th Pak ID, losing an engineer brigade in the effort. They advanced a small detachment, thus further surrounding Lahore.Unless the Pakistanis do something to recover lost territory, the Indians have a 50% chance of forcing a political solution.The Pakistanis mounted a massive counterattack against the Indians defending Fazilka again. Once again, despite enormous odds against them, the Indian defenders stopped the attackers. This defense may well be the key to the Indian victory.The Paks annihilated the small Indian detachment that had advanced westward from the Assault Corps. Next, the five infantry divisions defending the Lahore-Guiranwala complex launched a massive counterattack against the 20th Indian ID, destroying it.Despite these last two successes, the Pakistanis, convinced they are losing the war, decided to launch a second nuclear strike against the massed Indian armor near Guiranwala. They were unable to properly target the missile, however, and the strike was aborted.The Pakistanis, despite recent setbacks, expressed confidence in the ruling council, so the war continued.With the southern flank of the central region torn wide open (with the capture of Multan), the Pakistani Strike Corps raced back from the front to cover Faisalabad (II Corps), and Dera (I Corps).The Indians’ Southern Corps massed against Hyderbad again, this time reinforced with engineers, armor, and supporting aircraft. They inflicted a hammer blow against the defenders, who were just able to hold on and expel the attackers. It is clear the city is close to capitulation.East of Multan, the Indians massed against an armor and artillery brigades defending along the outflanked Sutlej River, destroying the defenders and making the continued Pakistani presence along the river even more untenable.Simultaneously, the Assault Corps south of Lahore finally attacked strongly, destroying a Pakistani infantry division and artillery. They elected not to advance like before, because of the almost certain counterattack.The armored corps north of Guiranwala also attacked, along with two mountain divisions, against the elite 5th ID, destroying it and advancing to continue encircling the city.A flying column of armor raced through the huge gaps near Multan and seized the city of Quetta!The Pakistani strategy now is to stave off Indian victory long enough to allow tactical nuclear weapons to attrit the Indians to the point at which the Pakistanis can counterattack. To that end, the 7th Armor Brigade raced to cut off the supply line running from Quetta to Multan.Leaving substantial garrisons in Lahore and Guiranwala, the Pakistanis pulled their shattered forces back behind the Chenab River near Faisalabad. In the north, they pulled into the perimeter of Islamabad, abandoning the attempt to keep the Indians out of the Jhelum River valley.The second major tactical nuclear strike went in, intended for the two massed armor divisions northeast of Gujranwala. Instead, the weapon fell just southwest of Srinigar, where it annihilated two Indian mountain divisions.Under a UN peace deal, the Pakistanis have agreed to a cease fire, and so have the Indians. Strategically, this is a clear victory for India, who also reaped the political advantages of having restrained themselves from using nuclear weapons in retaliation.