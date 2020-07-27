Indian-Pakistan Brotherhood

We share a lot with each other.. Our language, sports taste, cuisines, culture values, moral values like respecting women (theoretically), elders, beating children etc
Point is where we deviate is, our core issues to us. Like religion. As Quaid said "Our heroes are your foe". Similarly, our treatment towards cow, for hindus it is a matter of life and death, for us it is food. Hence, we have these cores
common to Morocons, living in west of Africa than people living beyond Wahga.
Hence, we can marry them/spend life together with Morocons but not with Indians, even if our languages are same.
You are talking about Pakistanis, hell you cannot co-exist with Indian Muslims. Muslims and Hindus live in separate societies in India. Unless, we take religion just personal issue and not national issue. @dharmi
Only secular Dehli can rule the hearts and mind of current India. Otherwise, there had been people who ruled Calcutta from Dehli before.
Also you are right. If India can surpass China in economy
, US will make you enemy and be friends with China.