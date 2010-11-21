What's new

Indian owned Dubai firm to build dry port in Indian-occupied Kashmir

Dubai firm to build dry port in Indian-occupied Kashmir
Reuters Published January 7, 2022
Indian-occupied Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (R) during the signing of an MoU with Lulu Group to set up a food processing hub in Srinagar during his visit to Dubai, UAE, Jan 5.

Indian-occupied Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (R) during the signing of an MoU with Lulu Group to set up a food processing hub in Srinagar during his visit to Dubai, UAE, Jan 5. — Manoj Sinha Twitter


DUBAI: Dubai ports giant DP World is set to build an inland port in India-held Jammu and Kashmir, New Delhi’s representative in the occupied territory said on Thursday.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, in Dubai this week to promote investment, said DP World would soon visit the 250-acre site earmarked for the inland port facility.
“We will finalise it shortly,” he said, describing the project as a “firm commitment” by state-owned DP World.
A DP World spokesperson said the company had a “productive meeting” with Sinha on Thursday and that it was preparing a proposal for the project.
The announcement last October that Dubai would invest in the India-occupied region was the first by any government since Delhi revoked its autonomy in 2019 and divided it into two directly-ruled territories.
Emirati newspaper Khaleej Times reported this week that Dubai developer Emaar Properties would build a mall in Srinagar.
Lulu Group, a UAE-headquartered company headed by an Indian billionaire, also plans to set up a food processing hub there.
But investment in the heavily militarised region is fraught with risk. There are frequent attacks by anti-India fighters, while the Indian government has at times faced international criticism for widespread crackdowns by the army.
“As far as militancy is concerned, we are dealing with it ... and I can assure it will be dealt (with) fully” said Manoj Sinha, who insisted the region was a safe place for foreign investment.
Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2022
 
Good, always a welcome sign. This will create more employment opportunities and prevent pakistan from luring the youth of Kashmir into terrorism
 
Azadkashmir said:
maybe they should have built one in ganga river to stop hindu radical terrorist from killing n lynching muslim n minorities.
Click to expand...
Anyone irrespective of their religion if involved in activities which are against national interests will be met with the same fate

Country>Religion

and don't worry about the development plans in the gangetic plains, we have enough already and more on the way
 
Zapper said:
Anyone irrespective of their religion if involved in activities which are against national interests will be met with the same fate

Country>Religion

and don't worry about the development plans in the gangetic plains, we have enough already and more on the way
Click to expand...
if a country like ganga tries to occupy n molest you then you have right to fight for your freedom.
 
Kashmir is an ideological issue started by india.
When india demanded partition of bengal and punjab and made it clear that only muslim majority areas will go to Pakistan, india cannot claim Kashmir and kashmiri muslims too will always look at Pakistan as their natural home.
 
Silverblaze said:
Kashmir is an ideological issue started by india.
When india demanded partition of bengal and punjab and made it clear that only muslim majority areas will go to Pakistan, india cannot claim Kashmir and kashmiri muslims too will always look at Pakistan as their natural home.
Click to expand...
It doesn't matter now, they are acting on their wishes and Pakistan is just crying like a baby. This is what happens to pathetic, powerless nations.
 
Azadkashmir said:
maybe they should have built one in ganga river to stop hindu radical terrorist from killing n lynching muslim n minorities.
Click to expand...
Yes muslims are so endangered here that they’re begging for Pakistani citizenship, and they aren’t lynching any non-muslims as well.

By the way the OP has a news article on which the thread was created, if you don’t already know then let me tell you that the investment is being done by Lulu group who’s founder and owner is a Muslim dude from India.
 
Last edited:
Silverblaze said:
Kashmir is an ideological issue started by india.
When india demanded partition of bengal and punjab and made it clear that only muslim majority areas will go to Pakistan, india cannot claim Kashmir and kashmiri muslims too will always look at Pakistan as their natural home.
Click to expand...
Any kashmiri or anyone else in India who look at Pakistan as their natural home can always go home we will not stop them.
 
Silverblaze said:
Kashmir is an ideological issue started by india.
When india demanded partition of bengal and punjab and made it clear that only muslim majority areas will go to Pakistan, india cannot claim Kashmir and kashmiri muslims too will always look at Pakistan as their natural home.
Click to expand...
So why do you claim Junagarh which is a Hindu majority area?
 
IblinI said:
I know.

View attachment 806663
Click to expand...
It is very difficult to believe anything coming out if China, you know that right.

When will you get promoted brah,how many more days will you be a bot posting these pictures, atleast try to be become a bot team leader.
Azadkashmir said:
maybe they should have built one in ganga river to stop hindu radical terrorist from killing n lynching muslim n minorities.
Click to expand...
Why are you upset if some development work is being done in Kashmir.
 
