In principle, you are right but there is a catch in this situation.



If a civilian set up takes up responsibility of making foreign policy, the hold of the military establishment will be weakened which they will NEVER relinquish whatsoever. On the other hand, military personnel can NEVER be taken seriously in the international diplomatic world. A country where military calls the shots can never be respected.



Pakistani military wants to frame the policy itself and then wants civilians to own it as well. This cannot happen. You cannot expect politicians to own up such policy. No wonder, Nawaz did not have a foreign minister since he didn't need one.





Such statements in the diplomatic world are considered stupid and laughable. Muhallah-level dialogues don't work.

