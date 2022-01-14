What's new

Indian-origin Rishi Sunak may be candidate for Britain’s PM

INDIAPOSITIVE

INDIAPOSITIVE

A major bookmaker in the UK slashed its odds that embattled Prime Minister Boris Johnson will resign soon, with his Indian-origin Chancellor Rishi Sunak odds on favourite to step in at 10 Downing Street.

Betfair says the clock seems to be ticking for 57-year-old Johnson, who is facing pressure not only from the Opposition but also from within his own Conservative Party to step down in the wake of revelations of a drinks party at Downing Street during the country’s first Covid-19 lockdown in May 2020.
Conspicuously, Sunak was missing from the House of Commons chamber on Wednesday when his boss issued a “heartfelt apology” for the apparent breach of lockdown guidelines.



“I’ve been on a visit all day today continuing work on our #PlanForJobs as well as meeting MPs to discuss the energy situation,” Sunak, 41, tweeted, in an attempt to quash speculation that his absence by Johnson’s side in Parliament was an attempt to distance himself from the beleaguered party leader.

“The PM was right to apologise and I support his request for patience while Sue Gray carries out her enquiry,” Sunak, who is the Chancellor of the Exchequer since February 2020, said.

Some newspapers have interpreted the timing and content of Sunak’s message of support as lukewarm backing for his boss and neighbour in Downing Street, the BBC reported.




Senior civil servant Sue Gray is currently investigating all alleged lockdown breaches within government quarters, including at Downing Street.

There have been a string of revelations around similar events in recent weeks, which Johnson has tried to justify as work events within the premises of his workplace. But there is growing infighting and disquiet within Tory party ranks, with many backbenchers speaking out to say his position was untenable after attending what appeared to be gatherings in breach of the rules in place at the time.

“In terms of a replacement, long term favourite Rishi Sunak still heads the betting at 15/8, with (Foreign Secretary) Liz Truss at 11/4 and (Cabinet Minister) Michael Gove at 6/1 the next two most likely alternatives should the PM vacate Number 10,” Betfair’s Sam Rosbottom told ‘Wales Online’.




Other senior Tories in the running include former Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt at 8/1 and Indian-origin Home Secretary Priti Patel, Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Cabinet Minister Oliver Dowden all tied for fifth place with 14/1.

“The latest betting suggests the clock is ticking for Boris Johnson,” said Rosbottom.

The bookmaker also offers an exchange service where gamblers can create their own market for bets and on Betfair Exchange, the market is leaning towards the UK having a new Prime Minister by the end of the year. Betting odds comparison site Oddschecker also has Sunak ahead in the leadership stakes.

A YouGov poll for ‘The Times’ conducted before Johnson’s apology in Parliament on Wednesday, found that six in 10 voters believed that Johnson should resign, including 38 per cent of those who voted Tory at the last election. It found that 78 per cent of the public did not believe that the Prime Minister had been honest in his answers to questions about the alleged parties. This included 63 per cent of Conservative voters.




Then-Karnataka Governor H R Bhardwaj with wife at the wedding reception of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy’s daughter Akshata and Rishi Sunak in Bangalore.
Johnson’s approval ratings are also at their lowest level yet, with the Tory party falling 10 points behind Opposition Labour, the biggest gap since December 2013.

“I want to apologise. I know that millions of people have made extraordinary sacrifices in the last 18 months. I know the rage they feel with me and with the government I lead when they think that in No 10 rules are not being followed,” Johnson said in his Commons statement.

He said that he “believed implicitly” that it was a work-related event but regretted not breaking up the gathering and ‘sending everyone back inside’.

Johnson’s hopes now hang on the ongoing internal investigation exonerating him of wrongdoing, even as the pressure for him to resign is likely to play out for some time.





The Labour Party, the Liberal Democrats and the Scottish National Party (SNP) have called on Johnson to resign, claiming he broke Covid rules.

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting told the Commons: “The prime minister’s not fit to lick the boots of NHS staff in this country.”


Meanwhile, Prime Minister Johnson cancelled a trip to a vaccination centre on Thursday after an unnamed family member tested positive for coronavirus. Although he is not required to isolate as a close contact under the current rules, his office said that he has taken advice not to travel.




VkdIndian

VkdIndian

INDIAPOSITIVE said:
A major bookmaker in the UK slashed its odds that embattled Prime Minister Boris Johnson will resign soon, with his Indian-origin Chancellor Rishi Sunak odds on favourite to step in at 10 Downing Street.
Kuch to sentiments ki kadra ki hoti? Haven’t the experts here warned that Indians have risen abroad for being YES MEN and that they don’t really have any talent?
Yes yes karte ab Primeminister bhi ban jayenge? Tchchchch.
 
Areesh

Areesh

VkdIndian said:
Kuch to sentiments ki kadra ki hoti? Haven’t the experts here warned that Indians have risen abroad for being YES MEN and that they don’t really have any talent?
Yes yes karte ab Primeminister bhi ban jayenge? Tchchchch.
Tum nai jana phir bhi railway track par hi hai

Rehnai do is baat ko
 
waz

waz

INDIAPOSITIVE said:
Lol you lot truly are delusional people…There’s a great deal of anger at him as well for holidaying at crisis times, backing Boris’s lies etc. People want him gone.
There’s also a lot of unease among the conservatives at not him being Indian but his wife’s family and their links to the Sanghi cartel.
But hey don’t let facts get in the way of that “oh look he’s Indian and will be PM”.
 
VkdIndian

VkdIndian

@SIPRA it wasn’t your assessment that I quoted. It was a general opinion touted by quite a few on PDF, who have flags of those countries. There are people of various capabilities or handicaps who have migrated from this part of the world. I don’t believe that all of them are bad or good.
Even in this case an Indian origin person gaining prominence may not mean anything. A politician would try and do what is best for him and not for India.
These politicians loot the country while being here can’t become saints and turnaround things from across the world.
There could be positive though. They could prove to be good lobbying tools in times of need.
 
SIPRA

SIPRA

VkdIndian said:
@SIPRA it wasn’t your assessment that I quoted. It was a general opinion touted by quite a few who stay in those countries.
Agree.
VkdIndian said:
@SIPRA it wasn’t your assessment that I quoted. It was a general opinion touted by quite a few who stay in those countries.
The reality lies somewhere in between the extreme opinions. It is grey, never black or white.
 
Areesh

Areesh

waz said:
Lol you lot truly are delusional people…There’s a great deal of anger at him as well for holidaying at crisis times, backing Boris’s lies etc. People want him gone.
There’s also a lot of unease among the conservatives at not him being Indian but his wife’s family and their links to the Sanghi cartel.
But hey don’t let facts get in the way of that “oh look he’s Indian and will be PM”.
Indians think since they have elected a mass murderer as PM so britishers would also make any idiot as their PM

There is nothing wrong in some Indian origin guy becoming UKs PM but in European society the things that you mentioned mean a lot and can result in stopping this guy from becoming PM
 
VkdIndian

VkdIndian

Areesh said:
There is nothing wrong in some Indian origin guy becoming UKs PM but in European society the things that you mentioned mean a lot and can result in stopping this guy from becoming PM
Don’t they apply these parameters for ministers or people holding high positions in the Govt? If they did then how did this guy reach the position that he is now?
 
