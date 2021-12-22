What's new

Indian Origin Amrapali Gan Takes Over As CEO Of OnlyFans

INDIAPOSITIVE

INDIAPOSITIVE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 20, 2014
7,818
-14
8,458
Country
India
Location
India
Tim Stokely, the founder of a subscription-based platform for adult content creators, has handed over the role of the chief executive officer to his marketing officer Amrapali Gan as he pursues new endeavours.

Amrapali Gan now joins Chanel CEO Leena Nair, Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar and GAP CEO Sonia Syngal, to name a few, in the India-born female CEOs across the world.

Source: PR Newswire
The 38-years-old founder, who started the company in 2016, will continue with the platform as an advisor guiding this leadership transition.







The founder mentioned in his social media post that:

I would like to congratulate my successor, Ami, who has a deep passion for OnlyFans. I’m passing the baton on to a colleague and a friend, who has the vision and drive to help the organisation reach tremendous potential.




The new 36-year-old chief executive officer worked with a number of rapid growth companies and fast-moving consumer industries. Before joining OnlyFans in 2020, she worked at Quest Nutrition, Red Bull Media House and a Los Angeles-based cannabis café.

Taking to her social media, she said:

This is an incredible moment. I’m honoured to be taking the reins from my friend and colleague, Tim Stokely! OnlyFans is an incredible social media platform and I look forward to continuing to create unparalleled opportunities for our community!




OnlyFans has about 180 million registered users and over two million creators worldwide. It has paid out over $5 billion (₹ 500 crores) to its content creators since it first started in 2016.



www.scoopwhoop.com

Indian Origin Amrapali Gan Takes Over As CEO Of OnlyFans

She takes over from Tim Stokely.
www.scoopwhoop.com www.scoopwhoop.com

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1473615577176363008

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1473565988603969537

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1473597962743730178
 
RealNapster

RealNapster

SENIOR MEMBER
May 6, 2015
6,704
5
12,642
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
So they imprisoned Raj kundra for making adult content and now they will celebrate an Indian CEO of onlyfans. Mashallah
 
Muhammad Saftain Anjum

Muhammad Saftain Anjum

FULL MEMBER
Mar 8, 2021
645
0
638
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Ok OnlyFans is a social media app and an Indian woman has become its CEO.


By the way,never heard of this app.Willhave to check it though
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 3, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom