Indian opinion: Bangladesh Doesn't Want To Cross India's Redlines On Chinese Port Projects, Weapons, Finances.

This is the reason we do not see any real capacity improvement in Bangladesh armed forces. Current Bangladesh govt. will not cross Delhi's red line on anything. Many of us think that problem lies with the inadequate defence budget. But many countries with comparable defence budget is much stronger militarily than Bangladesh (Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar etc.) But the real problem is current govt. will not enhance the capacity of armed forces of Bangladesh which will obviously upset India and may cost big Husband's blessing for them.

 
Homo Sapiens said:
This is the reason we do not see any real capacity improvement in Bangladesh armed forces. Current Bangladesh govt. will not cross Delhi's red line on anything. Many of us think that problem lies with the inadequate defence budget. But many countries with comparable defence budget is much stronger militarily than Bangladesh (Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar etc.) But the real problem is current govt. will not enhance the capacity of armed forces of Bangladesh which will obviously upset India and may cost big Husband's blessing for them.

Chhotoloker bacchara arm twist koira jaitesey - kintu dekha jak - ar kotodin.

Nijera to nopun er ekshesh, amader keo shawpun hoitey dibena....

Tader dour Hasina porjontoi. Hasina geley khobor aasey.

Emonki Hasina-o ek time-e Indian Dhaka HC-key time-of-day dai nai char bosor aagey.

Ar Teesta nia Modi ar Didi ekta khela kheltesey.

Center chailey Bangladesher shathey chukti kortei parey, Didir onumoti newa lagey na.

Tara eirokom amader ghuraitei thakbey.

Eita hoilo tader hater pach.

Hater pach ki eto shohojey chherey dibey?
 
Why does india has any red line on another sovereign nation's national development that heavily requires ports,finance,infrastructure?Are they asking BD to remain poor and underdeveloped for India's burgeoning ego in south asia?
Even military equipment? It's not like bd is india's equivalent of taiwan ,a rebel province without conclusion of civil war.
 
Abu Shaleh Rumi said:
How about we start flirting with China just to piss off India!
Economically we are always flirting with China. Indian knows this and can't do anything about it.

India simply cannot offer what Chinese have to offer industrial investment wise.

But what India will really have a hard time swallowing is - if we increase defence capabilities with either Chinese or Turkish help.

They $hat their dhoties when we got our subs and they also did not like it when we got the 300mm MLRS and Bayraktar TB2s (if true).
 
Bilal9 said:
But what India will really have a hard time swallowing is - if we increase defence capabilities with either Chinese or Turkish help.

They $hat their dhoties when we got our subs and they also did not like it when we got the 300mm MLRS and Bayraktar TB2s (if true).
BAL have castrated our military just to stay on power unchallenged. Just sayin...
 
Homo Sapiens said:
This is the reason we do not see any real capacity improvement in Bangladesh armed forces. Current Bangladesh govt. will not cross Delhi's red line on anything. Many of us think that problem lies with the inadequate defence budget. But many countries with comparable defence budget is much stronger militarily than Bangladesh (Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar etc.) But the real problem is current govt. will not enhance the capacity of armed forces of Bangladesh which will obviously upset India and may cost big Husband's blessing for them.

1662612648268.jpeg
 

