Indian opinion: Bangladesh Doesn't Want To Cross India's Redlines On Chinese Port Projects, Weapons, Finances.

Homo Sapiens
- Feb 3, 2015
This is the reason we do not see any real capacity improvement in Bangladesh armed forces. Current Bangladesh govt. will not cross Delhi's red line on anything. Many of us think that problem lies with the inadequate defence budget. But many countries with comparable defence budget is much stronger militarily than Bangladesh (Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar etc.) But the real problem is current govt. will not enhance the capacity of armed forces of Bangladesh which will obviously upset India and may cost big Husband's blessing for them.