What's new

Indian Olympians say they’ll ‘immerse’ medals in Ganga today; go on fast unto death

iamnobody

iamnobody

FULL MEMBER
Feb 28, 2023
1,079
-11
947
Country
India
Location
India
Two days after India’s top wrestlers were detained by Delhi Police and had FIRs slapped against them, India’s top wrestlers like Rio 2016 bronze medallist Sakshi Malik, Tokyo 2020 medallist Bajrang Punia and world championship medallist Vinesh Phogat have said they will ‘immerse’ their Olympic and world medals in the Ganga at Haridwar on Tuesday as a way of protesting the high-handedness of the police. The wrestlers also said they will sit on a fast unto death at New Delhi’s India Gate.

“These medals are our life and soul. After we ‘immerse’ them in River Ganga, there would be no meaning for us to live. So we will got to India Gate and sit on a fast unto death,” the wrestlers said in a statement.
The wrestlers, who had been protesting at the Jantar Mantar, were marching to the new Parliament building on Sunday to hold a women’s ‘Mahapanchayat’ outside the Parliament as it was being inaugurated. But they were detained by the Delhi Police on the way. Later the police registered FIRs against them and cleared out their protest site at Jantar Mantar. When the wrestlers were being detained, they resisted, leading to dramatic images where wrestlers were being grabbed and lifted by multiple policewomen and put into buses.

“All of you saw whatever happened on May 28. The way we were treated and detained by the police. The police not only cleared out our protest area at Jantar Mantar, but also registered FIRs against us, despite the fact that we were protesting peacefully. Have female athletes committed some crime by asking for justice for the sexual harassment committed against them? We have been treated like criminals,” a statement posted on social media by all three wrestlers read.

“We feel like there’s nothing left in this country. When we think of the moments we won Olympic and world championship medals for the country, we’re wondering why we won. We feel there’s no meaning to the medals hanging around our necks,” the statement added.

The statement further added: “We considered who to return the medals to. Should we give our medals to the President, who is a woman herself? She was barely two kms away from us but said nothing about our plight. Then we thought should we return them to the Prime Minister, who calls us his daughters? But no, not once has he asked us how we have been doing since we started protesting. In fact, the man we are protesting against, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was invited to the inauguration of the news Parliament.


indianexpress.com

Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat say they’ll ‘immerse’ medals in Ganga today; go on fast unto death

The wrestlers, who had been protesting at the Jantar Mantar, were marching to the new Parliament building on Sunday when they were detained by the Delhi Police on the way. Later the police registered FIRs against them and cleared out their protest site.
indianexpress.com





Who is Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh?

He is a North Indian BJP MP who has been accused of raping underage wrestlers.


@StraightEdge @Paitoo @NagaBaba @Joe Shearer
 
Last edited:
GodToons

GodToons

FULL MEMBER
Feb 20, 2015
1,414
-6
1,033
Country
India
Location
India
let them do it.

Putting someone in jail just for the words of someone is fascism. These wrestlers asked for FIR on a person - Done!, creation of a sports committee to look into allegation with their representatives - Done, Court overseeing the status - Done.

These wrestlers now become tools for political mileage for Deepender Hooda, son of Ex congress CM, who wants to become head of the Indian wrestler association.
 
NagaBaba

NagaBaba

FULL MEMBER
Jun 16, 2022
844
-14
543
Country
India
Location
India
Drexluddin Khan Spiveyzai said:
Yeah, but the manner of protest intrigued me. What does it mean to immerse Olympic medals in the Ganga? Is it like returning a medal? Only they are polluting/corroding the medals in the Ganga to show their indignation?
Click to expand...
Basically, yeah, exactly like returning a medal, or throwing it away lol ..symbolic, all, we immerse the ashes of the dead in the river, usually set afloat in earthern pots that it finally consumes, all its pretty organic and non polluting.

Dunno how much these medals will pollute, they like big sikkas.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Bilal9
Indian village mourns family who froze to death on US-Canada border
2
Replies
26
Views
1K
Bilal9
Bilal9
xeuss
Who are the torturers in Delhi carnage anthem video? Muslim boy names Jyoti Nagar SHO
Replies
0
Views
597
xeuss
xeuss
undercover JIX
Baby mauled to death by dogs in Indian hospital inside operating theatre
2
Replies
25
Views
1K
Clutch
Clutch
B
Indonesian forces claim self-defence in killing of Papuan separatist suspects but witness accounts differ
2 3
Replies
33
Views
3K
antonius123
antonius123
Chanakyaa
'We know where your parents live': Hong Kong activists say Canadian police helpless against online threats
Replies
1
Views
292
H. Dawary
H. Dawary

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom