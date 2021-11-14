Indian Oil To Set Up 10,000 EV Charging Stations Across The Country In Next Three Years
In a big boost to green mobility in India, the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) will set up over 10,000 electric vehicle charging stations across the country in the next three years, said the state-run firm’s chairman S M Vaidya.
“We will be setting up 10,000 EV charging stations in the next three years,” said Vaidya, reports ANI.
He added, “2000 EV charging stations will be established in the next 12 months and another 8000 in the next two years to achieve target of 10,000 EV charging stations in the next three years”.
Earlier on Tuesday (2 November), Indian Oil rolled out the cleaner and greener diesel XtraGreen to 126 fuel stations across 63 cities in the country.
Speaking during the launch of the green fuel offering, Vaidya said, “XtraGreen is in sync with the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s commitment to steer India towards a greener tomorrow, constant reduction of carbon emission and gradual achievement of the net-zero goal by 2070”.
“This also underlines IndianOil’s unwavering commitment to provide niche and specialized solutions to the environmentally sensitive market segments while continuously enhancing the user experience,” he added.
