Indian Oil To Set Up 10,000 EV Charging Stations Across The Country In Next Three Years

EV charging stations ki pojne wale video/picture kab ay ge market me ?



On a serious note, this is really good news for India because.



1. India have companies and infrastructure to design and make EV's. They are actually already at a good pace in this field. Local production will reduce prices, add the government subsidy and they are good.



2. It will largely reduce Indian oil imports. They just need to make more.electricity..which is also not much of an issue for India as it is already producing Solar electricity for as low as 2+- INR. Good days ahead for India.