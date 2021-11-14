What's new

Indian Oil To Set Up 10,000 EV Charging Stations Across The Country In Next Three Years

A

Andhadhun

SENIOR MEMBER
May 10, 2019
2,796
-33
1,455
Country
India
Location
Indonesia
Indian Oil To Set Up 10,000 EV Charging Stations Across The Country In Next Three Years




In a big boost to green mobility in India, the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) will set up over 10,000 electric vehicle charging stations across the country in the next three years, said the state-run firm’s chairman S M Vaidya.

“We will be setting up 10,000 EV charging stations in the next three years,” said Vaidya, reports ANI.

He added, “2000 EV charging stations will be established in the next 12 months and another 8000 in the next two years to achieve target of 10,000 EV charging stations in the next three years”.

Earlier on Tuesday (2 November), Indian Oil rolled out the cleaner and greener diesel XtraGreen to 126 fuel stations across 63 cities in the country.

Speaking during the launch of the green fuel offering, Vaidya said, “XtraGreen is in sync with the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s commitment to steer India towards a greener tomorrow, constant reduction of carbon emission and gradual achievement of the net-zero goal by 2070”.

“This also underlines IndianOil’s unwavering commitment to provide niche and specialized solutions to the environmentally sensitive market segments while continuously enhancing the user experience,” he added.
 
RealNapster

RealNapster

SENIOR MEMBER
May 6, 2015
6,565
5
12,426
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
EV charging stations ki pojne wale video/picture kab ay ge market me ?

On a serious note, this is really good news for India because.

1. India have companies and infrastructure to design and make EV's. They are actually already at a good pace in this field. Local production will reduce prices, add the government subsidy and they are good.

2. It will largely reduce Indian oil imports. They just need to make more.electricity..which is also not much of an issue for India as it is already producing Solar electricity for as low as 2+- INR. Good days ahead for India.
 
A

Andhadhun

SENIOR MEMBER
May 10, 2019
2,796
-33
1,455
Country
India
Location
Indonesia
RealNapster said:
EV charging stations ki pojne wale video/picture kab ay ge market me ?

On a serious note, this is really good news for India because.

1. India have companies and infrastructure to design and make EV's. They are actually already at a good pace in this field. Local production will reduce prices, add the government subsidy and they are good.

2. It will largely reduce Indian oil imports. They just need to make more.electricity..which is also not much of an issue for India as it is already producing Solar electricity for as low as 2+- INR. Good days ahead for India.
Click to expand...
All BP-Jio petrol Pump has a EV charging station as seen in pic and Wild Bean Cafe(BP's brand). Castrol brand oil changes. All the reliance pumps will be upgraded to following format.






BP-Jio means British Petroleum & Reliance Petrol Pump
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 2, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom