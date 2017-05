Deepak Mittal, an official of India’s Ministry of External Affairs, refused to shake the outstretched hand of Mohammad Faisal, Pakistan’s DG for South Asia and SAARC.Amid rising tensions, delegations from India and Pakistan came face to face at the International Court of Justice on Monday. This display of passive-aggressive hostility highlighted the tense atmosphere which pervaded the proceedings.Mr. Mittal had previously shaken hands with Pakistan’s Attorney General but then refused to shake Mr. Faisal’s offering ainstead.Read More: If Pakistan goes to the ICJ mala fide interests are at… This goes to show the depth of animosity which has penetrated the relations between Pakistan and India. Even at an international forum, representatives are not civil.