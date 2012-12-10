Indian occupied VS Chinese occupied

Indian media said that India occupied China's hilltop camp.

The Indian media also said that China prevented the Indian army from patrolling 10 locations.

HOW?

1. China occupied the Indian camp and the Indian army could not patrol

2. China cut off the road for Indian troops to patrol locations, and India was unable to patrol. = China occupied the Indian camp.

In conclusion, China prevents Indian troops from patrolling = China's occupation of Indian patrol sites.

Why doesn't the Indian media directly state that China has occupied Indian patrol points?