Indian Occupied Kashmir Politician: Kashmir is Not India's Palestine

The whole interview is worth watching. It's an insight into the minds of the Indian Occupied Kashmir leadership. Some salient points: 1) Kashmir was the Muslim Majority region in history which chose to join a non-Muslim power (A bogus assertion but its there). 2) The Kashmiri Muslims have been 'betrayed' and 'humiliated'. Even the Dogra Hindus of Jammu are under threat of turning into a minority. 3) There is no route left for the Kashmiri Muslims but to 'democratically' and 'peacefully' resist if the Article 370 is not restored. 4) India is following the policies of Israel in the West Bank: Land annexation and demographic changes. 5) Indian leadership has bit off more than it can chew: It has forgotten that Kashmir is not West Bank / Palestine and it has forgotten that there are two powerful nuclear countries (Pakistan and China) who are also the parties to the dispute. (I think here Mr. Naim Akhtar is alluding to the recent Chinese moves in Ladadh). 6) Kashmir is Indian Hindutva's 'first stone' to build a path for a Hindu nation. The reaction to that there is now a budding Pan Subcontinental Muslim 'Ummah' where even Bangladesh is unhappy with India. I hope, based on this--those PDF Pakistanis so enthralled with love for Israel have some rethink. Not only is India actively following Israel's policies but is also working closely with Israel and it's Lobbies in America to achieve India's strategic goals. Pakistan poses no threat to Israel but Israel, under Likud, is a hateful entity based on ancient prejudices even against a non-threat like Pakistan. Here is the video: