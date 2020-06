China

deterrent

Although tension with Pakistan was later a contributing factor to India’s nuclear weapons program

MORE IMPORTANTLY:

India's New Defense Chief Sees Chinese Military Threat

May 5, 1998

declaring publicly that China, not Pakistan, is India's ''potential threat No. 1.''

So what has happened ever since India acquired nuclear capability??







Pakistani massive surgical strike in Kargil sector 1999: Lasting for months where Pakistani regulars camped inside Indian controlled territory and threaten to cut off the major supply line to Indian army in Siachen glacier. Thousands of Indian forces personal were killed so much so that scar of that Pakistani operation still linger on deep within Indian establishment. All done within the full knowledge and public acknowledgment of India as a nuclear power . China gobbling up massive Indian claimed territory:

So as the story goes, the narrative the Indian establishment has been peddling all along, the justification for India to seek nuclear weapons was the threat she perceived from China. Defeat against China in 1962 war was a very convenient excuse to kick start and justify India nuclear activities.This narrative that India main security threat is China has always got sympathetic audience in western capitals and more or less only got slap on the wrist for its nuclear activities. Attempt by west to push India into NSG is also a big indicator of how Chinese threat has been sold by Indian establishment to western capitals. However in all practicality, India main adversary and target was Pakistan.On the eve of Indian nuclear test of May 1998, Indian government publicly stated that its China not Pakistan which is the justification for India to go nuclear:By John F. Burns 1 Either Indian nuclear capability is dud and not operational.2- Indian adversaries have sused out India establishment is weak and do not have the mental to be what a nuke power should behave like.