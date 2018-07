Gangadeshi's

This below is whatlooks like to most of our Ganga Indian neighbours. On the contrary this is what alooks like to most Indus Pakistani's.: To allmembers please be warned the image [below] is extremely graphic and could have major deleterious effects on your state of mind.MMmmmmm 100% prime cut Halal beef cooked to medium, served in slivers atop choice greens with non fat youghurt and some fruit to give it that sweet tinge. Yummy .....After I ate it I though "was that worth being killed for" Yep it was. And folks will know in India people do get killed for doing this - indulging in eating beef.