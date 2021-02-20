Indian news: China's Video of Galwan Valley Clash Showcases Indian's Army Bravery

China's Video of Galwan Valley Clash Showcases Indian Army Captain's Bravery
China, in a video released on social media showcasing fierce hand-to-hand battle with the Indian Army with Indian in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh in June last year, revealed a Captain's bravery during the clash.
www.news18.com
Chinese video shows bravery of Indian Army’s officer during Galwan clash - Defence News India
China has released a video on social media which displays the bravery and valour of the Indian Army, especially an Indian Army officer of the Bihar Regiment, during the Galwan Valley clashes that took place in Eastern Ladakh last year.
www.defenceaviationpost.com
China’s Galwan video shows Indian Army Captain’s bravery
China, in a video released on social media as part of psy-war, showcased the bravery of an Indian Army officer during the Galwan Valley clashes in Eastern Ladakh. The officer of Bihar Regiment, who hails from the Senapati district of Manipur and was commissioned in 2018, was seen leading his men
www.dailypioneer.com
China's Galwan video showcased Indian Army Captain's bravery
China, in a video released on social media as part of psy-war, showcased the bravery of an Indian Army officer during the Galwan Valley clashes in Eastern Ladakh.The officer of Bihar Regiment, who hails from the Senapati district of Manipur and was commissioned
www.5dariyanews.com