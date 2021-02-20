What's new

Indian news: China's Video of Galwan Valley Clash Showcases Indian's Army Bravery

GamoAccu

GamoAccu

FULL MEMBER
Jun 2, 2020
628
0
1,475
Country
United States
Location
United States
www.news18.com

China's Video of Galwan Valley Clash Showcases Indian Army Captain's Bravery

China, in a video released on social media showcasing fierce hand-to-hand battle with the Indian Army with Indian in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh in June last year, revealed a Captain's bravery during the clash.
www.news18.com www.news18.com
www.defenceaviationpost.com

Chinese video shows bravery of Indian Army’s officer during Galwan clash - Defence News India

China has released a video on social media which displays the bravery and valour of the Indian Army, especially an Indian Army officer of the Bihar Regiment, during the Galwan Valley clashes that took place in Eastern Ladakh last year.
www.defenceaviationpost.com www.defenceaviationpost.com
www.dailypioneer.com

China’s Galwan video shows Indian Army Captain’s bravery

China, in a video released on social media as part of psy-war, showcased the bravery of an Indian Army officer during the Galwan Valley clashes in Eastern Ladakh. The officer of Bihar Regiment, who hails from the Senapati district of Manipur and was commissioned in 2018, was seen leading his men
www.dailypioneer.com www.dailypioneer.com
www.5dariyanews.com

China's Galwan video showcased Indian Army Captain's bravery

China, in a video released on social media as part of psy-war, showcased the bravery of an Indian Army officer during the Galwan Valley clashes in Eastern Ladakh.The officer of Bihar Regiment, who hails from the Senapati district of Manipur and was commissioned
www.5dariyanews.com
 
siegecrossbow

siegecrossbow

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Aug 19, 2010
5,014
5
7,028
Country
China
Location
United States
If swinging a stick is what these shit for brains consider bravery then this guy can qualify as the biggest Indian hero in existence.


Then again Abinandon was a hero. Even if China showed a video of the Indian POWs getting kicked in the balls by little girls practicing Kungfu they still probably can spin it as some sort of a win.
 
