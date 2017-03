Some very interesting comments from this Times of India article, they seem to echo the sentiments of our Indian forum members very closely, what do you guys think?Here is the 2nd most upvoted comment, with almost a hundred upvotes:Here is another one of the most upvoted comments:-----------------------------------And here is one of the most DOWNVOTED comments:------------------------------------I'd be interested to see some opinions, since these seem to be shared by the majority of Indian members on PDF. Are these also majority opinions in India itself?I'm not judging, I'm just curious.