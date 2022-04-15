What's new

Indian Navy's P-8I Poseidon in Australia to conduct joint maritime operations

: A P8I plane of the Indian Navy has reached Darwin city in Australia to participate in coordinated maritime operations such as anti-submarine warfare and surface surveillance, an official statement on Tuesday.
"Indian Navy's P8I Aircraft reached Darwin, Australia yesterday to participate in coordinated Maritime Operations. P8 aircraft from both the countries would be conducting coordinated operations in Anti-Submarine Warfare & surface surveillance", the Indian Navy tweeted today.
The aircraft and its crew would be undertaking an operational turnaround at Darwin and during its stay the Indian Navy's maritime patrol squadron, Albatross (INAS 312), is scheduled to engage with its counterparts from the 92 Wing of Royal Australian Air Force, the Indian Navy statement said.
The Indian navy will join Combined Maritime Forces in Bahrain. The Combined Maritime Forces is a multinational maritime partnership and comprises 34 member nations.
Meanwhile, the Royal Australian Air Force said the deployment reflected the enduring nature of the India-Australia security partnership.
"We've been on patrol with our Indian friends. An Indian Navy P-8I Neptune deployed to RAAF Base Darwin in April & conducted patrols with one of our P-8A Poseidons. This deployment reflects the enduring nature of the India-Australia security partnership", Royal Australian Air Force said in a statement.
Earlier in February this year, Vice Admiral Michael Noonan, Chief of Royal Australian Navy met the Chief of Army Staff General M.M Naravane and both sides discussed ways to further enhance bilateral defence cooperation. Both India and Australia are part of the Quad grouping and recently both countries signed a historic economic cooperation and trade agreement with each other. (ANI)

Indian Navy's P-8I in Australia to participate in combined maritime operations

Darwin [Australia], April 12 (ANI): A P8I plane of the Indian Navy has reached Darwin city in Australia to participate in coordinated maritime operations such as anti-submarine warfare and surface surveillance, an official statement on Tuesday.
