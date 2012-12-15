Indian Navy’s lone nuclear attack submarine heading back to Russia, next one to take five years

MoD clears Rs 43,000 cr project to build 6 submarines while INS Chakra heads back to Russia
Chakra on its way back to Russia
Meanwhile, sources confirmed that the Chakra is on its way back and is being escorted by a Russian destroyer and a tanker. The lease for the Chakra got over earlier this year.
However, India and Russia had, in 2019, signed
a $3 billion deal for the lease of a third SSN — Chakra III — which is likely to be in Indian waters by 2025 at the earliest.
While both India and Russia were trying to work out a possible extension of the Chakra II, it did not materialise because of cost and technical aspects. The Chakra is said to have had some major repairs over the last few years because of which sailing was limited.
The original INS Chakra initially came to India on a three-year lease that began in 1988. Chakra II was inducted in 2012.
The Chakras were leased to train crews for India’s own fleet of ballistic missile firing submarines (SSBNs). India’s first indigenously built SSBN, the INS Arihant, entered service in 2016. A second, the INS Arighat, was launched in 2017 and is expected
to enter service soon.