What's new

Indian Navy’s lone nuclear attack submarine heading back to Russia, next one to take five years

Akatosh

Akatosh

FULL MEMBER
Apr 26, 2021
127
0
212
Country
India
Location
India
Good decision
This one had severe technical issues and barely went to sea in past 2 years.

Which is why the next one (already on order) is undergoing extensive hull refit and modernization (unlike this one which only got a regular servicing before handed over to India).
 
-=virus=-

-=virus=-

FULL MEMBER
Sep 18, 2012
1,970
-6
993
Country
India
Location
India
MoD clears Rs 43,000 cr project to build 6 submarines while INS Chakra heads back to Russia

Chakra on its way back to Russia

Meanwhile, sources confirmed that the Chakra is on its way back and is being escorted by a Russian destroyer and a tanker. The lease for the Chakra got over earlier this year.

However, India and Russia had, in 2019, signed a $3 billion deal for the lease of a third SSN — Chakra III — which is likely to be in Indian waters by 2025 at the earliest.

While both India and Russia were trying to work out a possible extension of the Chakra II, it did not materialise because of cost and technical aspects. The Chakra is said to have had some major repairs over the last few years because of which sailing was limited.

The original INS Chakra initially came to India on a three-year lease that began in 1988. Chakra II was inducted in 2012.

The Chakras were leased to train crews for India’s own fleet of ballistic missile firing submarines (SSBNs). India’s first indigenously built SSBN, the INS Arihant, entered service in 2016. A second, the INS Arighat, was launched in 2017 and is expected to enter service soon.
 
GamoAccu

GamoAccu

FULL MEMBER
Jun 2, 2020
733
0
1,750
Country
United States
Location
United States
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Hellraiser007
Indias Ocean?
Replies
0
Views
1K
Hellraiser007
Hellraiser007
Al-zakir
IT WASN'T MUSLIMS
2
Replies
25
Views
4K
jeypore
jeypore

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom