What's new

Indian Navy tracks Chinese research vessel Yuan Wang in Indian Ocean

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
4,899
20
11,806
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1600352645602.png



In a significant development, Indian Navy warships constantly tracked a Chinese research vessel which entered the Indian Ocean Region last month at a time when tensions rose on the land borders in Ladakh between the two nations.

The Yuan Wang class research vessel had entered the Indian Ocean Region from Malacca straits last month. It was constantly tracked by Indian Navy warships deployed there in the region, Government Sources said.


The Chinese research vessel returned to China a few days ago after being under constant watch of Indian Navy vessels, the sources said.

Such research vessels have been coming regularly from China and they try to gain sensitive information about Indian maritime territory.

In December last year, the Chinese research vessel Shi Yan 1 was carrying out research activities in the Indian waters near Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands and was detected by maritime surveillance aircraft operating there.


Such vessels could have also been used by the Chinese to spy on the Indian activities in the Island territory from where India can keep a close eye on the maritime movements in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and South-East Asian region.

Since laws do not allow foreign countries to carry out any research or exploration activities in the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), the Indian Navy warship at that time had asked the Chinese research vessel to move out of Indian waters.

www.newindianexpress.com

Amid tensions on border, Navy tracks Chinese research vessel Yuan Wang in Indian Ocean

Such research vessels have been coming regularly from China and they try to gain sensitive information about Indian maritime territory.
www.newindianexpress.com www.newindianexpress.com
 
Flash_Ninja

Flash_Ninja

SENIOR MEMBER
May 16, 2013
3,327
0
4,052
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
So the Chinese have been researching right inside Indias EEZ on their ports without any resistance. Clearly the Indian military are afraid, even if they do deperately pretend otherwise.
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
4,899
20
11,806
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Flash_Ninja said:
So the Chinese have been researching right inside Indias EEZ on their ports without any resistance. Clearly the Indian military are afraid, even if they do deperately pretend otherwise.
Click to expand...
Surely Indians are cowards, the ship remained in Indian EEZ for weeks. They then printed the news when the vessel departed.
 
Flash_Ninja

Flash_Ninja

SENIOR MEMBER
May 16, 2013
3,327
0
4,052
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
R Indian Navy P-8I tracks Pak Navy's PNS Yarmook corvette Indian Defence Forum 170
I Modi government to fast-track acquisition of lethal Predator drones for Indian Navy and Indian Army Indian Defence Forum 3
Mighty Lion Chinese submarines in Indian ocean constantly tracked by Indian Navy Indian Defence Forum 33
Khamlun News Reporter Indian Navy inaugrates new facility for missile tracking training Indian Defence Forum 0
N Indian Navy to track every ship in the Indian Ocean Central & South Asia 0
HariPrasad Indian Navy on verge of Real time tracking of Ships in Indian Ocean Indian Defence Forum 1
GamoAccu Chinese navy escorts Indian oil tanker in dangerous waters amid strained ties Indian Defence Forum 2
Vanguard One Indian Navy Sent Warship To South China Sea After Ladakh Clash: Report World Affairs 3
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE Indian Navy deploys warship in South China Sea 2 months after Galwan clash Indian Defence Forum 47
I Featured F/A-18 Super Hornet Is Now Undergoing Ski Jump Launch Trials For The Indian Navy Indian Defence Forum 84

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top