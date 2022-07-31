What's new

Indian Navy to purchase South Korean KSS -III Submarines from Daewoo Shipbuilders

Indian navy under the project P 75I after years of delays and main contanders such as France Germany and Russia pulled over their respective submarines which were initially offered to India.

Now only South Korean KS III and Spanish S80 submarine are in competition

Indian navy now desperately to order from south Korea because they can't wait for new project or new negotiations with french and russians will take longer



Resin for such urgency growing Chinese aircraft battle grouos and submarine fleet

Kilo class subs are at the end of their life time

Scorpene submarine signature data leak compromised their effectiveness

So indian navy is at the lowest in attack submarines

Navy decided to go with south Korean option they worked with German thyseenkruup and have better experience building subs

Spanish subs are not tested and have serious issues soon indian naval daligation to travel south Korea for negotiations

India has good military relation with south Korea

These Korean subs are fully compatible to communicate with us made MH 60 ROMEO and P 8 Poseidon aircrafts
 
