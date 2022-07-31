Indian Navy to purchase South Korean KSS -III Submarines from Daewoo Shipbuilders

Indian navy under the project P 75I after years of delays and main contanders such as France Germany and Russia pulled over their respective submarines which were initially offered to India.Now only South Korean KS III and Spanish S80 submarine are in competitionIndian navy now desperately to order from south Korea because they can't wait for new project or new negotiations with french and russians will take longerResin for such urgency growing Chinese aircraft battle grouos and submarine fleetKilo class subs are at the end of their life timeScorpene submarine signature data leak compromised their effectivenessSo indian navy is at the lowest in attack submarinesNavy decided to go with south Korean option they worked with German thyseenkruup and have better experience building subsSpanish subs are not tested and have serious issues soon indian naval daligation to travel south Korea for negotiationsIndia has good military relation with south KoreaThese Korean subs are fully compatible to communicate with us made MH 60 ROMEO and P 8 Poseidon aircrafts