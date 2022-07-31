Indian Navy to purchase South Korean KSS -III Submarines from Daewoo Shipbuilders

Super Falcon
ELITE MEMBER
- Jul 3, 2008
- 14,969
- -4
- Country
-
- Location
-
Indian navy under the project P 75I after years of delays and main contanders such as France Germany and Russia pulled over their respective submarines which were initially offered to India.
Now only South Korean KS III and Spanish S80 submarine are in competition
Indian navy now desperately to order from south Korea because they can't wait for new project or new negotiations with french and russians will take longer
Resin for such urgency growing Chinese aircraft battle grouos and submarine fleet
Kilo class subs are at the end of their life time
Scorpene submarine signature data leak compromised their effectiveness
So indian navy is at the lowest in attack submarines
Navy decided to go with south Korean option they worked with German thyseenkruup and have better experience building subs
Spanish subs are not tested and have serious issues soon indian naval daligation to travel south Korea for negotiations
India has good military relation with south Korea
These Korean subs are fully compatible to communicate with us made MH 60 ROMEO and P 8 Poseidon aircrafts
Now only South Korean KS III and Spanish S80 submarine are in competition
Indian navy now desperately to order from south Korea because they can't wait for new project or new negotiations with french and russians will take longer
Resin for such urgency growing Chinese aircraft battle grouos and submarine fleet
Kilo class subs are at the end of their life time
Scorpene submarine signature data leak compromised their effectiveness
So indian navy is at the lowest in attack submarines
Navy decided to go with south Korean option they worked with German thyseenkruup and have better experience building subs
Spanish subs are not tested and have serious issues soon indian naval daligation to travel south Korea for negotiations
India has good military relation with south Korea
These Korean subs are fully compatible to communicate with us made MH 60 ROMEO and P 8 Poseidon aircrafts
Last edited: