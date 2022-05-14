What's new

Indian Navy to launch two warships on May 17

INS_Vikrant

INS_Vikrant

INS Surat, a Project 15B Destroyer and INS Udaygiri, a Project 17A Frigate will be launched concurrently into the Arabian Sea at Mazgaon Docks Ltd in Mumbai

Indian Navy to launch two frontline warships on May 17

Two frontline warships of the Indian Navy - Surat and Udaygiri - would be concurrently launched on Tuesday marking a landmark event of indigenous warship building. Surat, a Project 15B Destroyer and Udaygiri, a Project 17A Frigate will be launched concurrently into the Arabian Sea at Mazgaon...
