What's new

Indian Navy takes delivery of its ninth Boeing P-8i naval surveillance aircraft

The Ronin

The Ronin

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 24, 2017
2,690
0
6,511
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Japan
According to information published on November 18, 2020, the Indian Navy has received its ninth P-8i naval surveillance aircraft on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. The P-8i is the Indian version of the P-8A Poseidon Multimission Maritime Aircraft manufactured by Boeing.

The Indian Navy operates eight P-8I long-range maritime reconnaissance and anti-submarine warfare aircraft at INS Rajali. Boeing is also contracted to deliver four additional P-8I aircraft to the Indian Navy. Deliveries will begin in 2020. The first order by India for the P-8A Poseidon aircraft was signed in January 2000. In July 2016, India awarded Boeing a $1 billion contract for the purchase of four more P-8I maritime surveillance aircraft. India was the first international customer to buy P-8I aircraft from the United States.

The P-8A Poseidon is designed to perform long-range anti-submarine warfare (ASW), anti-surface warfare (ASuW), and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions. The P-8 delivers the highest levels of quality, reliability, and operability. A true multi-mission aircraft, it is defined by a unique combination of state of the art sensors, proven weapons systems, and a globally recognized platform.

The P-8s Indian variant is referred to as P-8I. The aircraft plays a crucial role in being the eyes of the Indian Navy and carrying out critical maritime operations. The aircraft has surpassed 25,000 flight-hours and gives India's maritime warriors a significant edge in the strategically important Indian Ocean region. Of a total of 12 ordered aircraft, India has received eight, making the Indian Navy's P-8 fleet the second largest in the world. Another four aircraft are on-schedule to be delivered in 2020.

The P-8I is not just responsible for coastal patrolling but is also used for other critical missions like search-and-rescue, anti-piracy, and supporting operations of other arms of the military.

The P-8A is based on the 737-800 and the wings of the 737-900. The internal weapons bay is installed beneath the forward section of the fuselage. The 737-900-style wings are built with hardpoints for carrying air-to-surface missiles. The P-8A has a crew of five operator stations (two naval flight officers plus three enlisted Aviation Warfare Operators/naval aircrewman).

The P-8i is fitted with the Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) Data Link II communications allowing the P-8I to exchange tactical data between Indian Navy aircraft, ships, and shore establishments. It also features an integrated BEL-developed IFF system.[85] India has purchased AGM-84L Harpoon Block II missiles and Mk 54 All-Up-Round Lightweight torpedoes for the P-8I.

navyrecognition.com

Indian Navy takes delivery of its ninth Boeing P-8i naval surveillance aircraft

Indian Navy has received its ninth P-8i naval surveillance aircraft on Wednesday, November 18, 2020
navyrecognition.com navyrecognition.com
 
Last edited by a moderator:
Invicta

Invicta

FULL MEMBER
Mar 5, 2020
235
1
333
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
The Ronin said:
According to information published on November 18, 2020, the Indian Navy has received its ninth P-8i naval surveillance aircraft on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. The P-8i is the Indian version of the P-8A Poseidon Multimission Maritime Aircraft manufactured by Boeing.

The Indian Navy operates eight P-8I long-range maritime reconnaissance and anti-submarine warfare aircraft at INS Rajali. Boeing is also contracted to deliver four additional P-8I aircraft to the Indian Navy. Deliveries will begin in 2020. The first order by India for the P-8A Poseidon aircraft was signed in January 2000. In July 2016, India awarded Boeing a $1 billion contract for the purchase of four more P-8I maritime surveillance aircraft. India was the first international customer to buy P-8I aircraft from the United States.

The P-8A Poseidon is designed to perform long-range anti-submarine warfare (ASW), anti-surface warfare (ASuW), and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions. The P-8 delivers the highest levels of quality, reliability, and operability. A true multi-mission aircraft, it is defined by a unique combination of state of the art sensors, proven weapons systems, and a globally recognized platform.

The P-8s Indian variant is referred to as P-8I. The aircraft plays a crucial role in being the eyes of the Indian Navy and carrying out critical maritime operations. The aircraft has surpassed 25,000 flight-hours and gives India's maritime warriors a significant edge in the strategically important Indian Ocean region. Of a total of 12 ordered aircraft, India has received eight, making the Indian Navy's P-8 fleet the second largest in the world. Another four aircraft are on-schedule to be delivered in 2020.

The P-8I is not just responsible for coastal patrolling but is also used for other critical missions like search-and-rescue, anti-piracy, and supporting operations of other arms of the military.

The P-8A is based on the 737-800 and the wings of the 737-900. The internal weapons bay is installed beneath the forward section of the fuselage. The 737-900-style wings are built with hardpoints for carrying air-to-surface missiles. The P-8A has a crew of five operator stations (two naval flight officers plus three enlisted Aviation Warfare Operators/naval aircrewman).

The P-8i is fitted with the Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) Data Link II communications allowing the P-8I to exchange tactical data between Indian Navy aircraft, ships, and shore establishments. It also features an integrated BEL-developed IFF system.[85] India has purchased AGM-84L Harpoon Block II missiles and Mk 54 All-Up-Round Lightweight torpedoes for the P-8I.

Click to expand...
These birds are a very potent addition to IN. I am surprised they have not gone for double digits considering that they have to cover a lot of area, Arabian Sea and the area around Andaman Islands will be easy pickings for them, The loiter time of around 4 hours at station during ASW is good as well.

Their worth will be known once PN gets its Hangor class subs.
 
HalfMoon

HalfMoon

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2018
2,984
0
3,872
Country
India
Location
India
Invicta said:
These birds are a very potent addition to IN. I am surprised they have not gone for double digits considering that they have to cover a lot of area, Arabian Sea and the area around Andaman Islands will be easy pickings for them, The loiter time of around 4 hours at station during ASW is good as well.

Their worth will be known once PN gets its Hangor class subs.
Click to expand...
India is bankrupt and have been cancelling deals due to heavy budget cuts and constraints.
 
Invicta

Invicta

FULL MEMBER
Mar 5, 2020
235
1
333
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
HalfMoon said:
India is bankrupt and have been cancelling deals due to heavy budget cuts and constraints.
Click to expand...
Not surprising if True, it takes a lot of capital to maintain good Defence capability. Still these are a very potent addition not to be taken lightly. I still think PN did a great deal with the ATR MPA's. If they can increase their number with 2-3 squadrons of dedicated fighters to sweep around the Arabian Sea it will be a nightmare for IN.
 
HalfMoon

HalfMoon

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2018
2,984
0
3,872
Country
India
Location
India
The Maverick said:
bankrupt lol lol
they have record,forex reserves at 565 billion dollars buddy

bankrupt is,running to imf or friendly Arabs for loans
Click to expand...
:blah::blah::blah::blah::blah:


FGFA - Cancelled

MMRCA - Cancelled/Curtailed

Aircraft Carrier - Cancelled

Predator Drones - Cancelled

LHD - Cancelled

Super Sukhoi - Deferred/Cancelled

US-2 - Cancelled

Igla-s - Deferred/Cancelled

MH-60R - Curtailed

S-400 - Curtailed

AH-64E - Curtailed

P-75I - Delayed


I can go on and on and on...
 
N

NAVDEEP DHALIWAL

FULL MEMBER
Jul 15, 2019
179
0
129
Country
India
Location
India
Brother forex reserves are not the benchmark for a rich country. Its a business mans money he invested hoping he will get back with some profit.
You can't use forex reserves for defence purchases lol. Its the money collected from taxes which is is used. Now do the math, how much money was collected and how much needed to be spent on India's development. We actually running a deficit budget. And unlike America we can't afford to big a deficit. Take example of pak.
 
M

muhammad504

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Oct 6, 2019
65
0
35
Country
United States
Location
United States
HalfMoon said:
:blah::blah::blah::blah::blah:


FGFA - Cancelled

MMRCA - Cancelled/Curtailed

Aircraft Carrier - Cancelled

Predator Drones - Cancelled

LHD - Cancelled

Super Sukhoi - Deferred/Cancelled

US-2 - Cancelled

Igla-s - Deferred/Cancelled

MH-60R - Curtailed

S-400 - Curtailed

AH-64E - Curtailed

P-75I - Delayed


I can go on and on and on...
Click to expand...
Another definition of bankruptcy is called price negotiation.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

I
Timeline and Updates on Indian P-81 Maritime Surveillance and Anti-Submarine Aircraft
Replies
14
Views
1K
Arulmozhi Varman
A

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom